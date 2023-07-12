The start of high school football season is nearly upon us.
Conditioning begins July 31 for many programs and a week later for those that held spring training, then Week 1 games kick off on Aug. 24-26. Those contests will end a more than eight-month stretch without high school football games since Duncanville knocked off Galena Park North Shore on Dec. 17, 2022, in the 6A Division I state title game.
As the sport’s return nears, there is no better time to look ahead at which Denton-area teams look poised to leave their mark this fall.
Honorable mention: Ryan, Lake Dallas, Krum
A year of turnover — both with players graduating and four schools hiring new coaches — has left some uncertainty heading into the 2023 season.
Perhaps no team emblematizes that more than Ryan, which loses all but two starters on the offensive side of the ball and 38 of 54 lettermen. Some cornerstones return in offensive lineman Ty Haywood, defensive lineman Trey Bates, linebacker Dillon Arkansas and defensive back Trae Williams, but question marks elsewhere keep the Raiders just outside the area’s top three.
Some emergences at the offensive skill positions, though, could put the storied program right in the mix in a tough District 3-5A DI.
Lake Dallas faces some turnover of its own from its first playoff team since 2018 with just over half its lettermen departing, including six players from an experienced defense. Plenty of key players return across the board, though, led by quarterback Cade Bortnem, wide receiver Keonde Henry, running back Dylan Brauchle and linebackers Xavier Rodriguez and Riley Griffin.
How well the Falcons account for key losses elsewhere will determine their ceiling.
Finally, Krum loses star running back Devrin Brown but brings back six starters on each side of the ball from a team that won its first district game since 2016. Quarterback Ty Taber, wide receiver Kobey Wall, defensive back Case Pitt and others will look to guide the Bobcats back to the playoffs for the first time since that ‘16 season.
Argyle
The Eagles seem to work their way into contention every year, and that was certainly the case in their first 5A season last fall.
Argyle handled the move up with relative ease, winning its first 14 games before falling to now two-time defending state champion South Oak Cliff in the state semifinals. Historic seasons on offense and defense led the way in that effort, but many players that spearheaded the effort are gone.
All-Area Defensive Player of the Year Riley Van Poppel is off to Nebraska after racking up 80 tackles, 17 tackles for a loss, 10 sacks and three pass breakups. All-Area defensive lineman Michael Madrie (15 TFLs, 8 sacks, Boise State), linebacker Grant Mirabal (130 tackles, 17 TFLs, Oklahoma State) and defensive backs Jaaqwan Felton (15 PBUs, 5 INTs) and Dax Horany (Sam Houston State) graduated, too.
Offensive linemen Wes Tucker (Baylor) and Jason Crowder (Stephen F. Austin) and running backs RJ Bunnell (1,593 yards, 19 TDs) and Landon Farris (1,108 yards, 15 TDs) headline some key losses offensively.
The good news for Argyle is plenty of talent returns with 49 of 73 lettermen back from last year’s squad, including some key difference-makers.
Quarterback John Gailey (1,504 yards, 13 TDs) will have wide receivers Will Hodson (597 yards, 5 TDs) and Will Krzysiak (583 yards, 5 TDs) to target behind standout offensive lineman Weston Chaney and others. Linebacker Bud Petter (103 tackles, 15 TFLs) and defensive back Devon Owen (74 tackles, 6 TFLs) return to anchor the defensive side.
How well the Eagles fill holes elsewhere will determine the perennial contender’s ceiling, which still looks to be pretty high despite their departures.
Guyer
The Wildcats suffered some tough losses themselves after making a run to last year’s 6A DII state semifinals before falling to eventual state champion DeSoto.
Guyer saw quarterback Jackson Arnold, the Gatorade National Player of the Year, head off to Oklahoma after tallying 3,476 yards and 33 touchdowns through the air along with 921 rushing yards and 24 scores on the ground.
Do-it-all standout Peyton Bowen (53 tackles, 6 PBUs, 5 INTs, 7 TDs) joins Arnold with the Sooners, while fellow defensive back Ryan Yaites (48 tackles, 11 PBUs, 2 INTs) heads to LSU. Wide receiver Landon Sides (1,358 yards, 16 TDs) stayed home at North Texas and tight end Si Stovall (214 yards, 5 TDs) heads to Louisiana-Monroe.
Plenty of talented players return, though, led on offense by running back Trey Joyner (1,210 yards, 17 TDs), wide receiver Josiah Martin (878 yards, 9 TDs) and All-Area offensive lineman Willie Goodacre.
Defensive lineman Pelumi Olanipekun (74 tackles, 17 TFLs, 4 FFs), linebacker Caleb Darthard (84 tackles, 12 TFLs) and defensive backs Eli Bowen (29 tackles, 6 PBUs, 4 TDs) and Caleb Rowe (104 tackles, 5 PBUs, 2 INTs) are among several key returners defensively.
With just seven returning starters total — three on offense and four defensively — how well some peripheral players step into increased roles will be crucial in whether the Wildcats reach a fifth straight state semifinal.
Aubrey
The Chaparrals saw a historic senior class of their own depart, a group that led one of the program’s most successful three-year stretches ever in reaching three consecutive regional semifinals.
Aubrey made the move to Region II last fall after reaching its first regional final in 2021, this time advancing to the regional semifinals before falling to Texarkana Pleasant Grove.
Just four starters on each side of the ball return from that squad as two-way standouts Kai Bagley (1,211 rushing yards, 14 TDs, 12 PBUs, 4 INTs) and Jett Runion (20 TFLs, 7 sacks, 357 receiving yards, 3 TDs) headline the group of departees. Defensive lineman Jacob Palladino (27 TFLs), linebacker Wesley Huber (147 tackles, 24 TFLs) and defensive back Everson Strain (145 tackles, 13 TFLs, 4 FFs) are key losses as well.
Aubrey brings back some key pieces, however, particularly for its Wing-T offense where running backs Emerson Cagle (1,236 yards, 14 TDs) and LaBraylon Bell (947 yards, 13 TDs) look set to thrive again. OL/DL Xavier McCoy (49 tackles, 24 TFLs), linebacker Randall Szostek (123 tackles) and defensive back Tyler Brown (12 PBUs, 4 INTs) will help anchor the defense.
How effectively others step up around those cornerstones will go a long way toward determining whether Aubrey makes a fourth straight trip to Round 3 of the playoffs.
