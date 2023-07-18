The start of high school sports season is right around the corner.
Volleyball and football teams are the first to get underway when they start practice at the end of July, but boys and girls basketball squads will hit the courts before those seasons are complete. Boys teams across the state can begin practicing Oct. 25, with official games allowed to start Nov. 10.
As the season’s start approaches, we take a look at a few Denton-area teams that look poised for strong showings.
Boys basketball
Honorable mention: Guyer, Braswell, Sanger
Guyer suffers some tough losses from last year’s squad as Connor Newton heads to Central Oklahoma and highly touted recruit Jordan Lowery transferred out of state. Four-star junior Jeremiah Green (16 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.5 steals) returns as a piece to build around, though, alongside touted sophomore Silas Rodriguez and promising junior Mason White.
Braswell loses an integral player in Josh Jackson but brings back most of the rest of its key players from a team that was just outside the playoff picture in District 5-6A. Senior guard Malachi Okunbor (12.5 points, 3.1 assists) looks poised to lead the way alongside promising sophomore Jacori Jones (6.7 points, 2.7 assists) and senior big man Dilan Lewis (6.2 points, 6.6 rebounds).
Sanger loses a pair of key contributors in Jordyn Brown and Brandon Hodge but brings back some important pieces after earning its first playoff berth since 2019. Junior forward Hunter Nelms (19 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3 steals) headlines the group, while junior guards Dylan Brown and Kason Peebles look poised to play significant parts as well, among others.
Krum
A young Bobcats roster featuring no seniors had an overall impressive season last year, winning a district championship, going 23-12 and advancing to the third round of the playoffs, where they fell on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
With no players graduating from that squad and a year of experience under its belt, Krum looks set to make even more noise this season.
Senior point guard Kasen Hastings (12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2 steals), the All-Area Offensive Player of the Year, headlines the returning core as a consistent presence on both ends. His leadership set the tone for the Bobcats’ success last year.
Senior forward Bryson Bird (8.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists) and junior guard Andyn Garza (9.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists) both earned All-Area Second Team honors a season ago. Carson Bird, Luke Zavishlak and Aaron Lira all made important contributions, too.
The experience of not only winning a district championship but also playing in a trio of playoff games should serve a now-veteran Krum squad well.
Ponder
The Lions posted one of the storied program’s strongest showings in recent history last season. They went 32-6, won an undefeated district title and knocked off No. 1-ranked Dallas Madison before falling in the regional semifinals on a double-overtime buzzer beater.
Ponder loses some key contributors from that squad, led by All-Area Co-MVP Tyler Long (19 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists), who was the area’s lone TABC All-State honoree. Starting point guard Javien Gonzalez departs as well after a strong senior season.
The Lions do bring back several key contributors, however.
Senior guard Timber Crider (13.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists), a first-team all-area selection, headlines the group of returners. Fellow seniors Case Peacock and Kade Irons are also slated to be back after impressive junior years of their own.
Filling the void left by Long will be no small task, but Ponder still looks well-positioned to again be among the area’s best teams this season.
Aubrey
The Chaparrals made some history of their own last season, posting a 30-7 record, sharing the District 11-4A title and advancing to the program’s first regional semifinal before falling to No. 2 Dallas Carter.
Aubrey sustains some key losses from that squad, though, headlined by All-Area Co-MVP Carter May (16.5 points, 9.4 rebounds), who heads to Howard Payne. Standout guard Tay Ross (7.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists) departs as well after earning all-area second-team honors.
A solid cast of returners should help ease those losses.
Senior Branden West (10.7 points, 5.4 rebounds) is set to return after earning first-team all-area honors, while junior Elijah Herron (13.1 points, 6.2 rebounds in district) took home a second-team nod after an impressive showing. Senior Gavin Barnes and junior Brock Temple could step into more significant roles as well.
Although repeating last year’s historic success appears unlikely, the Chaps are well-equipped to make some noise once again in 11-4A.
