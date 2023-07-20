The start of high school sports season is right around the corner.
Although volleyball and football will be among the first sports to get underway, followed by boys and girls basketball, baseball and softball teams across the state will get back in action early in the spring semester. Their seasons may have ended just over a month and some change ago, but it’s never too soon to take an early look at what’s to come.
Let’s dive into the baseball teams that look poised to be among the Denton-area’s best this school year.
Baseball
Honorable mention: Aubrey, Sanger, Ponder
The typically talented Denton area looks set to have several competitive baseball teams despite some significant turnover.
Aubrey faces a few tough departures of its own after advancing to the regional semifinals as catcher Bryson Bohannon, first baseman Andy Fetters and pitchers Wade Huckaby and Ryder Owens all graduated. Senior Branden West (.315 batting average) and sophomore Diego Tagliaferro (21 RBIs) look to be two cornerstones for the upcoming squad.
Sanger loses some important pieces from a resurgent season under first-year coach Yancarlo Palacios, including all-state selection Chase Wernimont and key seniors Major Bilyeu, Bryson Liechty and Weston Hill. The Indians bring back seniors Justin Horst (28 RBIs, 22 stolen bases), Declan Echols (35 RBIs) and Phillip Lerma (21 RBIs) as they look to build on last season’s successes.
Ponder posted a solid 2023 season as it finished second in District 10-3A to eventual state champion Boyd, then advanced to the second round of the playoffs before falling to Gunter. The Lions bring back some key players from that team in seniors Kade Irons, Cooper Rodgers and Timber Crider and could make some noise in 10-3A and beyond.
Argyle
The Argyle baseball program is perennially among the state’s best and found its way there again last year despite some speed bumps in its first 5A season, coming up just short of winning the state title.
Some key contributors to the Eagles’ success depart from that squad, including Weatherford College signee JC Davis (26 RBIs, .972 fielding percentage) and Frank Phillips signee Hunter Sandifer (.997 fielding percentage, .443 on-base percentage). Consistent contributors Conor Lillis and Reid Ross were lost to graduation as well.
The good news for Argyle is it has plenty of talent remaining from its state finalist squad.
All-Area Most Valuable Player Colton Roquemore (.401 batting average, 39 RBIs) returns, as do Utility Player of the Year Park Prater (0.60 ERA, 31 RBIs), Newcomer of the Year Grady Emerson (35 RBIs, .992 fielding percentage) and First Team All-Area selection Alex D’Angelo (30 RBIs, 2.83 ERA). Baylor pledge Hudson Emeterio and Louisiana-Monroe pledge Micah Roberts should also remain key factors.
That returning core, which has plenty of experience with deep postseason runs, should have Argyle among the state’s 5A contenders in the spring.
Krum
A relatively young Krum team made some noise in last year’s playoffs as it won a three-game, opening-round series over Sanger before falling to Stephenville in the next round.
The Bobcats lost a few key players from that squad, led by standout pitcher Creed Payne (1.94 ERA, 55 strikeouts in 72 innings pitched), who earned all-area honors. Cris Montes (15 RBIs) and Brayden Loucks (.333 batting average) also depart after solid senior seasons.
The Bobcats bring back many of their key players, though.
Senior third baseman Gavin Flores (25 RBIs, 13 stolen bases) returns after earning all-area first-team honors last season, while junior Ty Taber (20 RBIs, .964 fielding percentage) earned a best of the rest nod. Senior Jonathan Massengale (.351 batting average, 14 RBIs) and juniors Dillon Flores and Dillon Keyes look poised to play key roles as well.
Bringing back so many key contributors gives the Bobcats a chance to build on last year’s success and potentially contend for a district title.
Guyer
The Wildcats went on a historic playoff run last season, making their deepest postseason trip ever before falling to eventual 6A state champion Flower Mound in the regional finals.
A large core of seniors departs from that squad, headlined by Texas signee Lane Allen (.367 batting average, 5 home runs) and Oklahoma signee Brad Pruett (1.73 ERA, 33 RBIs). NOC Tonkawa signee Blade Carver (8 home runs, 25 RBIs) is also gone alongside Weatherford College signee Jack Cagianello (1.02 ERA, 7-2 record) and NCTC signee Caleb Cowan (22 RBIs).
The Wildcats do bring back some key pieces to build around, however.
Baylor pledge Jack Hickerson (1.469 ERA, 55 strikeouts) returns after a strong season on the mound, as does fellow senior Hawk Bowers (0.33 ERA in 21 1/3 innings pitched, 16 RBIs). Additionally, Junior Jody Murillo (11 RBIs, 2.76 ERA) looks like another important returner to build around.
Those core pieces should help the Wildcats smooth the transition at several other positions as they look to build on a landmark season.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.