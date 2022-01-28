Before Jackson Arnold registered a snap as Guyer’s definitive starting quarterback, the potential was clear.
Ask Michigan State, which had already extended a scholarship offer to the 6-foot-2, 200-pound junior.
Arnold had flashes of brilliance in a reserve role behind three-year starter and current Texas A&M sophomore Eli Stowers, showing off his rocket arm and shifty legs.
“Any time he would get in a game, he did things where you knew he was special,” Guyer coach Rodney Webb said of Arnold, who was also thrust into the 2019 state title game as a freshman due to a Stowers injury. “He checked a lot of boxes and has a tremendous IQ.”
The evolution continued through a 2021 season that saw Arnold spearhead the Wildcats’ run to the Class 6A Division II title game.
Against some of the country’s finest high school defenses, Arnold totaled 3,921 passing yards and 34 touchdowns and rushed for 659 yards and 12 scores.
Power Five offers and postseason accolades came at Arnold — the Denton Record Chronicle All-Area Football Team’s Most Valuable Player — like a blitzing linebacker.
Arnold, a four-star recruit who committed to Oklahoma on Monday, isn’t near a point of contentment.
After falling 40-29 to national power Austin Westlake in the state title game last month, his personal and team goals remain lofty.
“I’m not promised anything. Things can happen,” said Arnold, the seventh-ranked quarterback in 247Sports 2023 recruiting class. “I could have a terrible season and have my offer pulled, so I have to continue to improve.”
Webb is already seeing Jackson, also a standout left fielder on the Guyer baseball team, put in the offseason work.
“Like any other junior, he’s still improving,” Webb said. “He wants to get better”
Guyer, which returns a wealth of talent this fall, has already been projected by several Texas football experts to return to AT&T Stadium.
His commitment to Oklahoma put him in elite, but relatively common company for Guyers’ tradition-rich position.
Since the program’s 2006 inception, each of Guyer’s starting quarterbacks went on to become a Division I football player.
Jake Witt (Florida International) was the first, followed by J.W. Walsh (Oklahoma State), Jerrod Heard (Texas), Shawn Robinson (TCU, Mizzou and currently Kansas State), Luke Stillwell (Colorado) and Stowers (Texas A&M).
“So many great quarterbacks have come through Guyer,” Arnold said.
First-year Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables — a former Clemson defensive coordinator — appears to be getting the latest in Guyer’s lineage.
The Sooners have quite the quarterback lineage of their own.
“I really like [Venables]. When I met him for the first time, I liked what he was doing with the program,” Arnold said. “His offensive coordinator, Jeff Lebby who came from Ole Miss, has an explosive offense. I thought it was the perfect fit for me.”