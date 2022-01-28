Before Jackson Arnold registered a snap as Guyer’s definitive starting quarterback, the pote…
Offensive MVP: Braylon Colgrove, RB, Aubrey
Colgrove doubled down on his standout sophomore season by following up with an even better junior campaign. The running back and repeat DRC All-Area first-teamer was crucial in the Chaparrals’ deepest playoff run in school history by rushing for 2,129 yards and 31 touchdowns. He averaged 10 yards a carry. Aubrey advanced to Class 4A Division II quarterfinals before falling to traditional powerhouse Celina.
Quarterback of the Year: Brendan Sorsby, Lake Dallas
Despite playing just seven games due to injury, the Indiana commit did it all for the Falcons. Not only did Sorsby pass for 1,271 yards and 14 touchdowns to pace the air attack for Lake Dallas, but he also rushed for 791 yards and 15 more scores.
Co-Utility Player of the Year: Aydon Cox, WR, Pilot Point
One would be hard-pressed to find a player who did more for his team than Aydon Cox in 2021. Cox was electric on the perimeter with 1,534 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. Defensively, the senior chipped in five sacks and 28 tackles to go along with 1,722 all-purpose yards. He was the Co-MVP in District 4-3A Division I and helped guide the Bearcats to a,n appearance in the playoffs.
Co-Newcomer of the Year: Case Peacock, WR, Ponder
The sophomore wide receiver proved to be an unexpected force for the Lions. Peacock caught 72 passes for 1,136 yards and 11 touchdowns. He finished the season with 1,326 all-purpose yards. That performance helped Peacock earn a spot on the All-District 4-3A Division I first team. Peacock was also named the Denton Record-Chronicle’s Player of the Week as voted on by readers in November for a standout performance in a 61-12 win over Bowie. He caught 12 passes for 258 yards and four touchdowns on a memorable night.
Co-Coach of the Year: Keith Ivy, Aubrey
Aubrey won its first three playoff games in 2021 by simply bullying their opponents, outscoring them 139-17. Ivy was at the center of it all for a 12-2 Chaps team that made its first trip to the Class 4A region finals in school history. Aubrey allowed an average of 16 points per game and featured one of the best defenses in the area.
Meet the All-Area offense
Khalon Davis, QB, Ryan
The first-year starter impressed in his junior season with 19 touchdowns and 1,993 yards through the air with a 67% completion percentage en route to a Class 5A regional final appearance.
Wyatt Smith, QB, Pilot Point
Smith quietly had one of the better seasons under center for the Bearcats on their way to the playoffs. The quarterback pulled the strings for Pilot Point offensively with 2,437 passing yards and 21 touchdowns.
Kalib Hicks, RB, Ryan
Hicks was a one-man wrecking crew in the backfield for the Raiders. The junior scampered for 1,448 yards and 18 touchdowns to go with 87 receiving yards as the engine behind Ryan’s potent offense.
Coco Brown, RB, Denton
The Broncos relied heavily on Brown in 2021 following his breakout sophomore campaign. Brown pounded his way to 1,848 yards on the ground with 12 touchdowns as the featured asset for the Denton offense.
Jaylon Burton, RB, Braswell
Burton was the featured back for Braswell and did not disappoint. He posted a 363-yard, six touchdown performance against Little Elm and finished with 1,679 yards and 18 scores on 275 carries on the season.
Colby Lewis, RB, Sanger
Alongside quarterback Rylan Smart, Lewis helped anchor the Sanger offense in all facets. The senior rolled up 1,067 yards and 10 touchdowns on 126 carries, in addition to 694 receiving yards with four touchdowns.
Grayson O’Bara, WR, Guyer
O’Bara proved himself to be the go-to receiver for Jackson Arnold during Guyer’s run to the state title game. The Dartmouth commit compiled 1,043 yards and eight touchdowns on 80 catches.
Ja’Ryan Wallace, WR, Braswell
Following the departure of Cam Smith and J.K. Carter, Wallace had big shoes to fill as the No. 1 receiver for the Bengals. He came through by putting up 870 yards and 10 touchdowns on 56 receptions.
Jordyn Bailey, WR, Ryan
Bailey, a TCU commit, was Ryan’s leading receiver with 723 yards and six touchdowns. He posted a three-touchdown game against Frisco Centennial where he racked up 102 yards and a 71-yard punt return for a score.
Jace Wilson, WR, Guyer
The UTSA recruit was the third-leading receiver for the Wildcats. He tallied 659 yards and six touchdowns on 54 catches for an average of 12 yards a catch. Wilson was one of the top recruits in the area.
Kolt De La Torre, OL, Ryan
De La Torre finds himself back on the DRC’s All-Area first-team offense list. The center was an integral part of a Ryan squad that rushed for 2,520 yards on the season.
Henry Appleton, OL, Ryan
The senior guard/tackle was a wrecking ball and crucial part of the Raiders running game this season by clearing the way for running back Kalib Hicks and quarterback Khalon Davis.
Joe Radovan, OL, Guyer
Radovan provided plenty of protection for quarterback Jackson Arnold and the high-powered Guyer offense by setting a bulldozing presence. Guyer collectively rushed for 2,408 yards thanks to Radovan’s help.
Sheridan Wilson, OL, Argyle
The Texas Tech recruit was an Under Armor All-American this season. Wilson earned District 7-4A Offensive Lineman of the Year honors for the second year in a row as well.
Reed Strittmatter, OL, Aubrey
Srittmatter was a key part of an Aubrey offensive line that helped pave the way for Braylon Colgrove’s outstanding season. The senior center graded out at 96% in 2021 and posted 64 pancakes on the year.
Preston Gregg, K, Lake Dallas
The Missouri Western recruit was a strength for Lake Dallas’ special teams. He made 11 of 15 field goal attempts, including a 47-yarder. Gregg hit 52 of 55 PATs and racked up 4,166 kickoff yards.
Best of the rest
Jett Copeland, Argyle, QB; Rylan Smart, Sanger, QB; Devrin Brown, Krum, RB; Landon Farris, Argyle RB; Ish Harris, Pilot Point, RB; BJ Phillips, Guyer, RB; Brody Noble, WR, Guyer; Michael Davis, Ryan, WR; Hayden Stewart, Argyle, WR; Austin Criswell, Argyle, OL; Lane Bartel, Aubrey, OL; Brian Bucket, Ryan OL; Josh Okelola, Braswell OL; Dominik Reed, Argyle, OL