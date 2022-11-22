As playoff fields continue to narrow with just 16 teams remaining in all 10 of the 11-man UIL divisions, the stakes and competition level continue to rise.
This whittling down quickly removed four Denton-area teams from the postseason as well, leaving just a trio still standing — Guyer, Argyle and Aubrey. Coincidentally, they were the only three area squads to finish the season ranked within the top 10 of their respective classifications.
Now, each team faces perhaps its biggest test yet in the postseason with all three taking on state-ranked foes.
Guyer (12-0) vs. Trophy Club Byron Nelson (11-1)
2 p.m. Saturday at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco
A week after outscoring a high-powered Highland Park offense, the Wildcats face off with another potent attack this week.
Ranked No. 23 in all of Class 6A, a prolific offense has carried Byron Nelson all the way to the regional semifinals. The Bobcats have scored 50.1 points per game so far this fall, including three games scoring 65 or more points. They rolled past Fort Worth Boswell 54-14 in the opening round of the playoffs before taking a narrow 35-28 win over El Paso Eastwood last week.
A quartet of the greater Dallas area's most productive players lead Byron Nelson's electric offense.
Quarterback Jake Wilson leads all area 6A passers with 3,757 passing yards and has completed 72.9% of his passes for 42 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Running back Aaron Darden ranks third among all area 6A rushers with 1,706 yards, racking up 25 touchdowns and nearly nine yards per carry on 191 attempts.
Even wide receivers Landon Ransom-Goelz and Gavin McCurley are among the area's top 10 6A players in receiving yards. The pair have combined for 127 catches, 2,347 yards and 29 touchdowns.
Slowing down perhaps the best offense it has seen all year presents challenges for Guyer's defense. The Wildcats' secondary struggled to slow down Highland Park's passing game in surrendering 394 passing yards as their offense simply outscored the Scots along with a few key defensive plays.
The shifted secondary does have a game of experience under its belt now since losing standout cornerback Eli Bowen, though, which could help the unit mesh better this week.
Tightening up coverage on the back end will be key to slowing down Byron Nelson along with limiting penalties after Guyer committed 11 for 105 yards last week.
Argyle (12-0) vs. Grapevine (11-1)
6 p.m. Friday at Dragon Stadium in Southlake
As for the Eagles, a 7-0 win over Wichita Falls Rider showcased their continued defensive prowess while leaving some questions on the offensive side of the ball.
A 7-0 win ultimately worked just the same as Argyle's 63-0 playoff opener against Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt, however, propelling the No. 1-ranked Eagles on to the next round.
The victory set up a tantalizing rematch with No. 4 Grapevine, a team Argyle knocked off 31-15 earlier this fall in a victory that helped solidify their No. 1 slot for the rest of the regular season. The Eagles trailed 7-6 at halftime before flipping the script to finish their run of knocking off three preseason top 15 teams to start their first year at the 5A level.
The Mustangs have responded strongly to what turned out to be their lone regular season defeat. They have since beaten all of their opponents by at least 17 points and are surely eager to avenge their prior defeat.
Continuing its success on the defensive side will be crucial to Argyle completing the oft-discussed tall task of "beating a good team twice." It has surrendered 14.4 points per game so far this season with just three teams mustering 20 or more points.
Taking care of the ball will also be critical, as is often the case.
The Eagles turned the ball over twice on interceptions last week, including one deep in Rider territory late in the contest that gave the Raiders a chance to tie or win the game. Argyle still ended up winning the turnover battle with two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Doing so once again while finding a bit more success offensively could be enough for the Eagles to beat Grapevine once again and advance to the regional finals.
Aubrey (10-2) vs. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (10-2)
2 p.m. Friday at Wildcat Stadium in Paris
Less than a week after knocking off Center in a four-overtime thriller in Tyler, the Chaparrals will head out east again this week to face one of Class 4A Division II's top-ranked teams.
Pleasant Grove wrapped up the regular season at No. 7 in the division, three spots above the 10th-ranked Chaps.
Each has suffered a pair of losses on the season, including one apiece to ranked opponents. Aubrey fell 39-34 to 4A-DI No. 4 Anna (12-0) on a last-second hook-and-ladder play during nondistrict play, while the Hawks lost 35-14 to 4A-DII No. 2 Gilmer (11-0) for their lone district defeat.
Pleasant Grove's offense has come into its own down the stretch, scoring more than 40 points in each of its last five games. The Hawks did so just twice through their first seven games and scored just 21 total points in their two losses.
The Chaps will likely need one of their best defensive performances of the season to slow down Pleasant Grove's offense. They have allowed just 17.8 points per game so far this fall, surrendering their two highest point totals of the regular season in the two defeats.
A stout showing on defense combined with Aubrey's usual production in the run game could be enough to upset the Hawks. A victory would send the Chaps to their second consecutive regional final, which made their first-ever appearance in the round last fall and fell 34-0 to district foe Celina.