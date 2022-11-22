Argyle's RJ Bunnell
Argyle running back RJ Bunnell (11) runs down the field for a first down during the Eagles' game against Wichita Falls Rider last week. The Eagles are set to take on Grapevine Friday in the regional semifinals.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

As playoff fields continue to narrow with just 16 teams remaining in all 10 of the 11-man UIL divisions, the stakes and competition level continue to rise.

This whittling down quickly removed four Denton-area teams from the postseason as well, leaving just a trio still standing — Guyer, Argyle and Aubrey. Coincidentally, they were the only three area squads to finish the season ranked within the top 10 of their respective classifications.

Jackson Arnold vertical run
Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) makes a cut while running the ball against Highland Park during their playoff game last week. The Wildcats take on Trophy Club Byron Nelson Saturday in the regional semifinal round of the playoffs.
Jett Runion run after catch
Aubrey tight end Jett Runion (88) gains yardage with the blocking help of Everson Strain (3) during their first-round playoff game with Dallas Lincoln. The Chaparrals are set to face Texarkana Pleasant Grove in this week's regional semifinal round.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

