Playing the first volleyball match at its new arena, early deficits and service errors proved too much for Denton to overcome in a 3-0 season-opening loss to Frisco Centennial.
The Broncos started on the right foot by scoring the first point in every set but fell behind shortly after in each one and struggled to rally all the way back. Committing nine service errors, including a few at critical junctures, was also pivotal in Denton’s struggles on the night.
“The team we’re going to see a month from now is going to be very different from what we are right now,” coach Cassie Headrick said. “It’s going to take us a little while to get where we’re going. I liked that we did battle because we could have stopped.
“That stuff I can’t teach. They’ve got it within ’em.”
Losing several key players from last year’s team, including defensive attacker Tessa Gerwig and 2021 area setter of the year Abby Folsom, meant Denton has 12 new players on this season’s varsity squad. Combining that inexperience with less than a week of practice time has the Broncos still building chemistry and honing their skills.
One of Denton’s key returners is senior Lauren Perry, who earned first team all-area honors last season. She led the Broncos with 13 kills, 23 digs and two of the team’s four blocks on the night. Senior MaKayla Whitby added eight kills while junior Kiyonna Oliver provided four kills and two blocks.
Junior Myra Memon chipped in 15 digs, senior Jess Pancoast contributed 10 digs and junior Grace Reinhardt notched 12 assists to go with seven digs.
“We have a really new team, really young,” Perry said. “Just the basics, serve-receive, unforced errors, that’s stuff we can work on. Coach said earlier in the huddle, we had effort, we had the want to win, we had the fight. That’s something you can’t teach, but volleyball is something you can teach.”
In the opening set, Denton quickly fell behind 6-1 before battling back to tie the set at 8-8, 9-9 and 11-11. Centennial then went on a run to open up an 18-14 lead before back-to-back kills by Perry sparked a rally to eventually tie the set at 23-all. A service error gave Centennial back the ball with a chance to win the set, though, and the Titans took full advantage in finishing off a 25-23 opening set victory.
The Broncos then got out to a 2-0 lead in the second set before falling behind 7-3 and eventually 17-10, which forced them to take a timeout. Cutting the deficit to two at 20-18, Denton then surrendered three consecutive points and would ultimately drop the second set 25-21.
Continued fight kept the Broncos in the third set despite falling behind 6-1 and 13-6 in the early going. Perry later tallied three consecutive kills to pull Denton within four points at 15-11. It was one of several times she helped spark rallies for her team throughout the match.
“The big thing with Lauren is her volleyball IQ,” Headrick said. “She plays a ton of volleyball, so she’s going to be someone they’re going to focus on all the time. As we get better we’ll be able to give her a little bit more help. That’s ultimately what we want to do.”
The Broncos pulled within striking distance again at 23-20 with a 4-0 run, but one last service error gave Centennial back the edge at match point. The Titans then finished off a 25-21 third-set victory to complete the sweep, 364 days after being swept by Denton in last year’s season opener.
Despite suffering the sweep, Headrick was encouraged by the fight from her players and optimistic about how her team can learn from the loss.
“It’s just going to be the process of sticking with what we know we need to do. When we do things right and we listen to each other, we score points,” Headrick said. “All three of those games, we gave them big leads. We just have to be better, plain and simple, exactly when we come out at the very beginning of the game.”
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.