Denton coach Cassie Headrick poses after the Broncos' 3-0 loss to Frisco Centennial on Monday, Aug. 8 at Denton's new arena.

 By John Fields

Playing the first volleyball match at its new arena, early deficits and service errors proved too much for Denton to overcome in a 3-0 season-opening loss to Frisco Centennial.

The Broncos started on the right foot by scoring the first point in every set but fell behind shortly after in each one and struggled to rally all the way back. Committing nine service errors, including a few at critical junctures, was also pivotal in Denton’s struggles on the night.



