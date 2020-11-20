Tired. Sore. Worn out. More importantly, victorious.
Having already played four matches since Tuesday — and winning their third straight district title in the process — the Denton Lady Broncos overcame very little rest and more than their share of achy muscles to piece together an impressive 25-16, 25-19, 25-15 sweep of Azle in a Class 5A playoff opener.
Senior outside hitter Taylor Thomas recorded 14 kills and Leah Stolfus added nine as the Lady Broncos used an 11-3 run to close out the match and set up a date with Arlington Heights in the second round.
Denton (17-2) will face Heights at 5 p.m. Monday at Fort Worth ISD’s Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center.
“Five matches since Tuesday — haven’t done that outside of club or tournament season,” Thomas said with a laugh. “That was definitely different, but also fun. We’ve worked so hard this entire season.
“That was Step 1 in our big plan. We just have to keep pushing.”
Denton coach Cassie Headrick said Friday’s match was difficult to gauge coming in, not only because of her tired squad but also what Azle brings to the court. The Lady Hornets have three left-handed hitters in their arsenal, all of them extremely talented. On top of that, they throw several different looks at their opponents, making it difficult to tell what you’re going to see from match to match.
Headrick saw a little bit of everything during film study but praised her players for responding.
Outside of a back-and-forth second set, the Lady Broncos dominated the majority of the night. They led 11-4 to open the first frame, and after Azle pulled within two points of tying, rattled off a 7-0 run to eliminate the threat. Azle scored just five points the rest of the way.
Denton again jumped out to a big lead in the third and closed it out with the 11-3 run.
“We got done what we needed to get done,” Headrick said. “There was some anticipation in terms of what’s going on [with Azle] on the other side of the net. They had three lefties, and that’s difficult to adjust to. But we settled down and did a good job.
“I asked them how they felt after the match, and they all said ‘tired.’”
There won’t be any rest for the weary with the area round coming up on Monday.
“We’re just going to keep our heads down and keep working,” Thomas said.