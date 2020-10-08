With Denton set to open District 5-5A Division I play Friday night against The Colony, the Broncos are aiming for consistency as they roll out their all-sophomore starting backfield.
In Week 2, the combination of running back Coco Brown and quarterback Blake Courtney powered the Broncos to 26 points and close to 200 yards on the ground.
Despite the relatively small sample size of one game, the performance was strong enough for Denton coach Billy Miller to give Courtney the nod under center again this week with the Cougars coming to C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
“We’re looking at it from the standpoint of getting confident with the guys we put on the field and the type of confidence they’re playing with,” Miller said. “Right now, we’ve experienced a little bit of success with [Brown and Courtney] out there, so we’re not going to be too quick to change on any of that.”
In going with an all-sophomore backfield, the Broncos are maintaining a consistent lineup that’s had some success this season. But it is also a pairing that has a combined three varsity starts and will be seeing its first action in district play.
“We try to ensure we have our kids prepared to the best of their ability and then let them go play and have fun,” Miller said. “We believe that if we prepare to be successful and we perform to our ability then we can compete with everyone on our schedule.”
The Colony is coming off a 24-21 win over North Crowley last week and should present a solid challenge for a Broncos defense that has forced eight turnovers through the first two weeks of the season and has been generally stingy.
While Miller doesn’t believe district games necessarily carry greater pressure, he does acknowledge the need for his team to be ready and avoid mistakes like giving the ball away.
The Broncos have coughed the ball up three times through two games.
“The ball is the issue, always,” Miller said. “You take care of the ball [and] you have a chance to win. You give it up in your own end too many times and you get burned.”
Denton and The Colony have not played since the 2017 season when the Broncos beat the Cougars 28-24.
But in a nine-team district, Miller knows Friday’s rematch will carry a little added weight.
“Every game is important, and you have no room to breathe,” Miller said. “It’s a grind, and it’s great. That’s what football season is all about ... we embrace the grind.”