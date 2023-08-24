CARROLLTON — Two costly turnovers, a safety and a plethora of penalties underscored a sloppy start to the season for Denton High on Thursday in a 39-7 loss to Carrollton Newman Smith.
The Broncos' offense struggled to get much momentum going on the night as they ran for just 81 yards and quarterback Lawson Floyd completed 5 of 23 passes for 107 yards, 68 of those coming on the team's lone touchdown.
Adjusting to life without star running back Coco Brown, now at Sam Houston State, proved to be trouble through at least Game 1 for Denton High.
"[Coco's] a security blanket that you've had for the last three years, and he's gone," Denton High head coach Billy Miller said. "We need to find somebody that steps into that role. Not necessarily at running back, but just overall somebody that's dependable.
"You can't live in the past. It's just something we've got to be able to get through."
Combine those offensive struggles with a plethora of penalties on both sides of the ball, and it was difficult for Denton High to get much rolling. The Broncos committed 14 penalties for a total of 103 yards lost on the night and had a few others negated by Newman Smith infractions.
It all amounted to a sloppy contest overall, particularly in the first half, when turnovers led to each of the first three touchdowns.
Newman Smith got on the board first as it recovered a DJ Goodly fumble and returned it to the Denton High 31. After being backed up 11 yards by a penalty and loss of yardage, the Trojans struck on a 42-yard touchdown pass from Pierson Rougeau to Demarion Hagans and scored the two-point conversion to lead 8-0 with 6:55 left in the first quarter.
Denton High answered in the second period as it forced a turnover of its own on a Brian Michaud interception. The very next play, Lawson Floyd connected with Kit Mongo for a 68-yard touchdown pass to make it 9-7 with 9:02 left in the half.
The Broncos' Cole Sanders then fumbled after taking a big hit on a punt return later in the period, and Newman Smith eventually scored on a 3-yard touchdown run by Jaden Coulter to lead 15-7 with 3:39 left in the half. The Trojans added two more points as they forced a late Denton High safety, then missed a last-second field goal to take a 17-7 lead into the half.
"Turnovers are always going to be the key to the game," Miller said. "I thought we came out and had a pretty good stop to start the game, then just turned right around and gave them the ball.
"The defense played their tails off ... they fought until the bitter end. I couldn't be more proud of the way those kids played on defense. We just sputtered offensively."
Newman Smith extended its lead early in the second half as Rougeau took a read-option keeper 25 yards to the house and found Coulter on the 2-point try to make the lead 25-7 with 10:10 left in the third quarter.
Rougeau later found Maxim Mingo for a 13-yard touchdown pass to put the Trojans up 32-7 with 39 seconds left in the third quarter. They added one more score with a 63-yard touchdown run by Coulter to set the final margin at 39-7 with 7:04 to play.
As Denton High looks to shake off its season-opening defeat ahead of a Week 2 matchup with Fort Worth Chisholm Trail, Miller's focus is on his team's mindset.
"We're done with that mindset that we can't get it done," Miller said. "If we're going to take that mindset into it, then it's going to be a long year. We have to have a mindset that we do have kids on that side of the ball that can make plays and do things. We have to find that one that's going to step up and be the guy."
