It has been a long time since Denton High’s football team has played in as meaningful a game as it will Thursday night.
After suffering through one-win campaigns each of the last two seasons, the Broncos are on the cusp of their first playoff berth since 2016. Denton’s closest call since then came when it finished one game back of tying for fourth place in its district.
Things have been on the upswing this fall, with the Broncos already having matched their best win total since that ’16 season. Now, a road win over Lake Dallas in Thursday’s 7 p.m. game would provide Denton with that elusive postseason berth.
“Everything that we’ve done starting from December of last year, it’s all been toward getting to this point right here,” Denton coach Billy Miller said. “We focused on that, we encouraged our kids in that way.
“We told ‘em they we were going to play a meaningful game in November, and by gosh, we’re here.”
The Broncos moved into a new campus this fall, one that features state-of-the-art football facilities with much more space than their previous campus. Denton also jumped down a classification to 5A Division II with the latest round of realignment, providing relief from the district it struggled with the last two years.
It has all culminated in a renewed spirit for the program, one that has carried the Broncos to the opportunity they now face.
“A big part of it is the new school,” defensive lineman Harrison Teter said. “Since we got here, we’ve been saying, ‘It’s a new us.’ I think the people here have really bought into that. The spirit in that locker room is a lot different than it was on Fulton.”
A key part of that success has been continued production from star running back Coco Brown. The Sam Houston State commit ranks second among all Dallas-area 5A running backs with 1,665 rushing yards and has racked up 21 touchdowns on 224 carries as the focal point of Denton’s offense.
Brown has been a bright spot in the Broncos’ tough seasons over the last two years. He ran for 1,848 yards and 12 touchdowns last fall after totaling 854 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore in 2020.
Finally having a chance at the playoffs is an opportunity Brown is not taking for granted.
“It means a lot,” Brown said. “It’s a lot on the line, doing something that we haven’t really done before. I feel like we can do it.”
A key difference from years past, though, has been players other than Brown stepping up.
Jaice McGuire has elevated himself as the most reliable second option in the backfield of any the last three seasons. He has tallied 56 carries for 274 yards and one touchdown.
Wide receivers Joesif Williams, Tristan Strange and Ryan Crady have also combined to rack up 66 catches for 929 yards and six touchdowns to lead a solid pass game.
Then on the defensive side, the Broncos have stepped up their play in surrendering 34.2 points per game compared to 49.9 last fall. They allowed 55 or more points five times last year but have allowed more than 50 points just once this fall.
A stout performance on both sides of the ball will be needed for Denton to knock off a strong Lake Dallas team.
The Falcons opened the year 6-0, their best start since 2007, by playing complementary football en route to dominating many of their early opponents.
Some tough losses have come over the last three games, though, as they fell 30-14 to 5A-DI No. 1 Argyle to end their unbeaten start. Lake Dallas then dropped close games against district playoff contenders Frisco Emerson and Frisco Independence the last two weeks to take itself out of contention for finishing second or third in the district.
Defense has been a key part of the Falcons’ overall success in allowing just 22.4 points per game. Finding ways to score against that unit will be crucial for Denton to prevail.
“Defensively, they’re stout, they’re staunch,” Miller said. “They have a great defensive line, they play great at the second level, and they don’t let you get behind ‘em in the secondary.
“When you have all those factors playing in, that’s why they’re playing close games here with great teams in the thick of our district run.”
Still, the Broncos have earned a chance to make a long-awaited return to the postseason and know how much a win would mean for either team.
“The playoffs are on the line,” Brown said. “We just have to see who wants it more. I feel like we do.”