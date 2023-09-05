FRISCO — Star outside hitter Lauren Perry stuffed the stat sheet Tuesday as she helped lead the Denton High volleyball team to a 3-1 nondistrict win over Frisco High.
The senior UTEP commit racked up 33 kills, 14 digs and 7 aces as she delivered in key moment after key moment.
Perhaps none of Perry's big plays loomed larger than her final kill, which came when the Lady Broncos were down 23-22 late in the fourth set after rallying from a 22-18 hole. Emily Redwine passed a Frisco hit over to Grace Reinhardt, who set the ball up for Perry to tap a hit over a pair of blockers and tie the match at 23-all.
Perry taps one over to tie at 23. pic.twitter.com/3HQzU9XPLU— John Fields (@JohnFields0) September 6, 2023
The kill came right in the middle of what became a 5-0 Denton run to win the fourth set 25-23 and take the match, helping keep the momentum in the Lady Broncos' favor down the stretch.
Perry's impressive performance was just the latest such showing in a standout season and career.
"Lauren has a lot on her shoulders," Headrick said. "She did a great job at the end in terms of finding her shot and figuring out where they were set up. We've got to be a little bit better in terms of what we're doing [around her]. We're getting there."
Game summary
Denton (21-7) jumped out to a strong start in the match as it pulled ahead 13-9 behind an offensive outburst from Perry. The senior's third ace of the set made it 20-14 and a kill by Jaycie Austin helped finish off a 25-19 first-set triumph.
The second set then went back-and-forth as Denton built a 17-14 lead behind a kill and consecutive aces by Perry. Another kill by Perry gave the Lady Broncos a 25-24 edge before a Frisco hitting error wrapped up a 26-24 Denton victory in Set 2.
With their backs against the wall, the Lady Racoons controlled the third set early in building up a 7-4 lead before Denton responded to pull ahead 16-12. It was all Frisco from that point of the set on as it rattled off a 13-1 run the rest of the way to win Set 3 by a score of 25-17 and extend the match.
The Lady Broncos then built a 7-3 edge early in Set 4 and stayed ahead 16-14 after a tough dig by Myra Memon that led to a Perry kill. Frisco took control late in the set to lead 22-18 and 23-20 before Denton went on the aforementioned 5-0 run down the stretch to seal the victory.
"You see great things and really good things, then we see not good things," Headrick said. "That's kind of been the last couple of weeks. We've got a little bit of adversity out on the court with an injury right now, so we're just trying to work ourselves through it.
"We're still learning and we're getting better with what we're doing."
Standout players
Austin came in next behind Perry in the Lady Broncos' attack with 5 kills and added 7 digs. Dylan Rodriguez had a team-high 21 assists and 6 digs, while Redwine chipped in 19 digs and Grace Reinhardt posted 17 digs and 12 assists. Memon finished with 10 digs as well.
What's next?
After snapping a two-game skid with the win over Frisco, Denton High has completed its nondistrict slate and is set for a "second season" of sorts to begin as it opens district play.
The Lady Broncos' first district bout comes at home Friday against Richland (10-16) as they look to build on a hot start and improve from last year's 3-11 finish in district. They have already improved on last year's overall win total after finishing with an 18-24 record.
"We've had some really nice wins against some really good teams," Headrick said. "It's just because they've come out and they've just played free. They play together. That's the thing about this team is they're playing with each other and for each other.
"Those first three weeks were fantastic. We want to kind of take that same energy [into district]."
