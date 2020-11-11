A member of Denton High’s swimming program has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter from the school obtained by the Denton Record-Chronicle.
The letter, which is dated Wednesday and signed by school Principal Joel Hays, said the individual who tested positive has not been in contact with the team since Nov. 5.
“At this time, we do not believe halting swim activities is necessary,” the letter reads. “But I will be in communication with administration and the athletic staff. We ask that you communicate with your athlete and monitor for symptoms listed below.”
On Monday, Denton’s volleyball team was quarantined after at least one member of the program tested positive for COVID-19.
As of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Denton County Public Health reported 18 positive student cases at Denton High and four staff cases — an increase from 13 student cases and three staff cases reported Monday.