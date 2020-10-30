FRISCO — Frisco Independence gashed the Denton defense early and often in a blowout victory Friday night.
The Knights' quarterback Braylon Braxton completed 12 of 14 passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns and added two more scores on the ground. His running backs inflicted equal damage, with Dwayne Orr carrying the ball nine times for 132 yards and a touchdown and Reggie Bush racking up 91 yards and two touchdowns of his own. The result was Independence's 63-7 trouncing of Denton at Memorial Stadium.
“It was just a rough night all around,” Denton coach Billy Miller said. “We had some good things happen to us but weren’t able to take full advantage, and then on the defensive side [we] had difficulty getting stops. It just wasn’t a recipe for success.”
Things got off to a rough start for the Broncos on their opening drive when, on fourth-and-1 from their own 39-yard line, Coco Brown was tackled for a one-yard loss. Five plays later, Independence coasted 23 yards into the end zone on what would be the first of seven first-half touchdown drives.
“We thought we had something with Coco,” Miller said of the failed fourth-down attempt. “We were going to try and set the tempo and we thought we had a chance to do something right there. They just snuffed us out.”
The only real mistake made by the Knights occurred in the first quarter when a muffed punt set up Denton at the Independence 39. Brown scored one play later, breaking down the right sideline to draw the Broncos — at least momentarily — within a touchdown.
Aside from Brown’s quick strike, the Denton offense failed to move the ball for much of the first half, falling behind 49-7 as Braxton and company repeatedly gashed the Bronco defense.
“They didn’t do anything that really kept us off balance,” Miller said. “We just had difficulty getting on track.”
While a 25-yard run by Brown did help maneuver the visiting team into Independence territory just before the half, the drive came up empty as quarterback Blake Courtney was sacked as time expired near the Independence 35-yard line.
“On both sides of the ball, we have to be more consistent,” Miller said. “We have to match the intensity of the other team on the field, and if we do that, we’ll be in good shape.”
For the Broncos, Brown totaled 84 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in the loss.
Denton turns its attention next to a Thursday night clash with Frisco Lone Star at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.