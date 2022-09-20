Two wins in four tries may not seem like much of a feat. After all, plenty of football programs across the state and country have won at least half of their games.
For Denton High, though, a 2-2 record through nondistrict play is a sign of growth in a year of change for the school and its athletics programs. Moving into a new campus this fall with state-of-the-art facilities has injected new energy into a Broncos football team that won just one game each of the last two years.
Although the season is far from over and plenty of work remains for Denton in aiming for its first playoff berth since 2016, the early returns are promising ahead of Friday’s district opener.
“When you’ve got fresh paint on the walls and a brand new thing to look at every day, it brings a new perspective to everybody,” coach Billy Miller said. “It’s been fun to watch these kids come into a new environment and really excel.
“It’s a brand new us.”
Once again, the Broncos’ focal point on the offensive side is star running back Coco Brown. The senior Sam Houston State commit has carried the ball 106 times for 913 yards and 11 touchdowns already, including 216 yards and four scores in last week’s 62-0 win over Gainesville (0-4).
Brown’s best performance of the season so far came during Denton’s 21-20 win over Saginaw Chisholm Trail in Week 2. He racked up 36 carries for 317 yards and all three of the Broncos’ touchdowns in the victory.
Denton came close to a third win in its season opener, suffering a 43-42 loss to Carrollton Newman Smith in which a late comeback push fell just short. The Broncos lost starting quarterback Lawson Floyd late in the game to a leg injury that required him being carted off with his right leg in a cast and has kept Floyd out ever since.
Jack Plunk has stepped into the starting role and shown some promise, getting the ball to top receivers Joesif Williams (16 catches for 265 yards and three scores) and Tristan Strange (13 catches for 155 yards), among others.
With the start of district play coming up this Friday, Brown is confident the team has laid a strong foundation to contend for a playoff spot.
“We talk about it in the locker room, how comfortable we are with each other and the team chemistry,” Brown said. “Last year, we worked on it. The chemistry wasn’t too good, but I feel like we’ve got it this year.
“We’re really playing together, starting to get this thing rolling and playing for one another.”
After moving down a classification to 5A Division II this fall, Denton faces several new district opponents. It opens district competition Friday hosting Frisco Emerson (4-0), which is off to a hot start in its first year of varsity competition.
The Mavericks have won three of their four games by 17 or more points, including a 50-28 win over fellow first-year program Frisco Panther Creek and a 32-12 victory over Woodrow Wilson.
A pair of efficient quarterbacks have led Emerson’s offense in Mike Molstad and Darryl Shelton. Molstad has completed 34 of his 57 pass attempts for 699 yards and eight touchdowns with no interceptions, while Shelton is 27 of 35 for 296 yards, two scores and one interception.
Three of the Mavericks’ wide receivers have eclipsed 200 yards and two touchdowns so far. Running back Ishaqq Bills leads the ground game with 64 carries for 429 rushing yards and five scores.
Those players have led a surge for the first-year program that’s thriving at a school that just opened in August 2021.
“They’re fast and physical, that’s what they bring to the table,” Miller said of Emerson. “They’ve established themselves as a good young team. They’ve come back, played ahead, done really everything that you want to see from a football team, and they’ve done it all in four weeks as a brand new school.”
Taking on Emerson is the first of several district challenges standing between Denton and a return to the playoffs. It also has perennial power Argyle (4-0) on the docket along with a resurgent Lake Dallas (4-0).
Avoiding contentment with their improved start is the Broncos’ top priority as they head into the games that will determine their playoff fate.
“You can’t get comfortable, can’t get complacent,” Miller said. “You have to understand that this is a journey that goes on until that final whistle blows. There’s not an end point right in the middle where we go, OK, that was good enough. We’re always looking for ways to improve.”
