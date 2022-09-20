Two wins in four tries may not seem like much of a feat. After all, plenty of football programs across the state and country have won at least half of their games.

For Denton High, though, a 2-2 record through nondistrict play is a sign of growth in a year of change for the school and its athletics programs. Moving into a new campus this fall with state-of-the-art facilities has injected new energy into a Broncos football team that won just one game each of the last two years.

