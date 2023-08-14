When Hayden Gunter joined Denton High’s football program in 2020 as a freshman, the coaching staff wasn’t sure where he fit best.
Gunter’s unique combination of athleticism and size, now listed at 6-foot-8 and 255 pounds, provides versatility that left the staff struggling to figure out where they could maximize his potential. Should he play tight end? Defensive lineman? Or even wide receiver?
“There were so many things because he’s so big, so athletic, he does so many things well,” Denton High head coach Billy Miller said. “It was really geared toward trying to get him to hone in on one kind of idea. What’s going to be his personality — what’s going to be his true character when it comes out?
“He’s finally zeroed in on that offensive tackle position and it’s allowed him to really grow and excel.”
After starting at defensive end as a sophomore, Gunter made the move to offensive tackle ahead of his junior season. The fit was natural given his stature, background at tight end and the Broncos’ heavy losses along the offensive front.
Gunter overcame some early growing pains to quickly become a cornerstone of the unit, steadily gaining confidence as he improved game by game.
“It really was just what the team needed the most,” Gunter said. “I’ve been playing tight end since I was young, so I already had some blocking feel. It’s a whole different position, but I still had some of the skillset and was just able to develop it over the summer and into the season.
“Progressively, it just got better and better each game and got to a point where I was like, ‘I can do this.’”
Gunter’s recruitment then took off during the offseason as Texas Tech became the first school to offer him a scholarship in March. Others quickly followed including Vanderbilt, Duke, TCU, Utah and Florida State before Stanford extended an offer in May.
An impressive official visit to campus along with the school’s prestigious academics helped solidify the Cardinal as the program for Gunter, who announced his commitment to Stanford in June.
Beyond Gunter’s opportunity to play at the next level, Miller feels the commitment also points to Denton High’s growing presence on college football teams’ radars. Former star running back Coco Brown signed with FBS program Sam Houston State last season, while several other players are also continuing their careers at the collegiate level.
“The bottom line is, you have a kid like Hayden Gunter who’s going to go to a top-10 university in the country — people are obviously taking notice of who we are in the college ranks,” Miller said. “We’ve got a lot to offer the Denton community, we’ve got a lot to offer to the Texas high school football landscape, and we’ve got a lot to offer when it comes to taking guys to the next level.”
Before Gunter heads off to Stanford, though, he is set to be a cornerstone for the Broncos this fall.
Gunter is one of three returning starters on the offensive line alongside senior offensive tackle Kevin Rodriguez and senior center Tanner Oberkrom. The trio look poised to anchor a unit that could be one of Denton High’s strengths this fall as the program looks to replace Brown and several other key skill position players.
Senior linebacker Jacob Coffman, a team captain who has played football with Gunter since the pair were in seventh grade, said Gunter’s relentless work ethic has fueled his growth as a player.
“He doesn’t take a day off, ever,” Coffman said. “He doesn’t take a practice off. He’s always going 100%, always setting an example. Every time I know I’m going against him in practice, I know I’m getting ready for something.”
Coffman and Gunter are among the cornerstone players hoping to lead Denton High to its first playoff berth since 2016 this fall.
The Broncos (4-6, 2-4 last season) came up one game short of the postseason last year as they fell 31-14 to Lake Dallas in a win-or-go-home regular-season finale. That near miss has the team motivated to finally break through in 2023.
“We were one game short of the playoffs last year. That’s a terrible feeling,” Gunter said. “We’re definitely going to go this year. We need to make sure everybody has that same vision and knows that it’s right there in front of us for us to grab.”
