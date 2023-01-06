M.J. Thomas surpasses 2,000 career points
Buy Now

Denton High's M.J. Thomas directs a teammate during the Broncos' game against Guyer earlier this season. Thomas recently surpassed 2,000 career points after returning to his hometown this school year.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

M.J. Thomas was as surprised as anyone Thursday when the standout senior forward learned he had eclipsed 2,000 career points last week.

It’s a milestone Thomas says he had never really considered since his main ambition is winning a state championship. Denton High boys basketball coach Michael Thomas, M.J.’s father, knew his son was close to the mark but was not aware M.J. had surpassed it until he and his staff were inputting stats.

M.J. Thomas reaches 1,500 career rebounds
Buy Now

Denton's M.J. Thomas (10) grabs a rebound over Ryan's Mario Bellamy (3) during their game Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Denton High School. Thomas recently reached 1,500 career rebounds after returning to his hometown this school year.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you