M.J. Thomas was as surprised as anyone Thursday when the standout senior forward learned he had eclipsed 2,000 career points last week.
It’s a milestone Thomas says he had never really considered since his main ambition is winning a state championship. Denton High boys basketball coach Michael Thomas, M.J.’s father, knew his son was close to the mark but was not aware M.J. had surpassed it until he and his staff were inputting stats.
Despite learning of it after the fact, the pair cherished celebrating the rare milestone with family after returning to their longtime home this year.
“When I hit 1,000, I was like, ‘Wow,’ — 1,000 really shocked my mind,” M.J. said. “I found out today I hit 2,000 and I was like, ‘Wow.’ It never crossed my mind. A championship, state title was always the goal.
“I’m so grateful for the opportunity, and the loved ones to share it with me.”
M.J. surpassed the milestone on Dec. 29, 2022, in the Broncos’ 51-48 win over Mansfield Lake Ridge. He posted 11 points, 17 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in the contest, finishing the night with 2,005 points for his career.
“I knew he was close, but I didn’t know he was that close,” Michael said. “When we uploaded all our stats, they said ‘Coach, M.J.’s got 2,000 points’ and I was like, ‘Shoot, we could have announced it at the Ryan game when it was a packed house.’ But now, it’s a good feeling for him.
“I’m happy for him, to accomplish something like this and [be] winning here at Denton.”
The achievement comes a little over a year after M.J. surpassed 1,000 career points early in his junior season at Calvert High School.
In Denton’s Tuesday night home game against Ryan, M.J. also reached exactly 1,500 career rebounds after posting 17 points, 18 rebounds, four assists and four blocks in the 58-51 victory.
The senior forward has been a key piece of the Broncos’ resurgent season, sporting a 12-6 record ahead of Friday night’s game against Grapevine after winning just three contests last season.
M.J. is averaging 16.7 points, 13.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game, all team-leading marks, and holds scholarship offers from Power Five schools Vanderbilt and Oklahoma State, among others.
M.J. and his father have made a homecoming of sorts to Denton this year after Michael Thomas was hired as the school’s boys basketball coach.
Michael’s father, Harold Thomas, was a longtime head coach at Denton High who compiled more than 500 career wins. M.J. grew up in Denton before making the move to Calvert High with his father as a high school freshman.
Michael and M.J. spent the last three years at Calvert, posting a 78-8 record during that span and reaching last year’s Class 1A state championship game. The bond between the two made M.J.’s milestone all the more impactful.
“It’s surreal,” Michael said. “Now it’s reaching kind of a last dance with him. It’s beautiful to watch him knowing each step. As a coach you see from freshman year, but to see him not scoring a point in Little Dribblers’ and all those leagues and being clumsy, to develop into a kid that can actually play at the next level, at a high level — It’s a blessing.”
During those early days when the game did not come so naturally, Michael Thomas says M.J. struggled at times with coordination and consistently scoring. M.J. credits a strong eighth grade year in paving the way for the player he is today.
“Waking up at 6 a.m., working my butt off and having that 20-point game in middle school,” M.J. said. “I was like, ‘Man, I can do this. I can play at a high level.’
“Eighth grade year made me way hungrier, and it’s just went on from there.”
Now in his final season of high school basketball, M.J. Thomas is still aiming for one more milestone — a state championship. It narrowly eluded him last year at Calvert, but M.J. feels the Broncos have the tools to hoist the state crown this season.
“To go to the state championship and win,” M.J. said. “Last year I fell short. I want to win it this year. I’m hungrier and we have some good pieces in this program. I feel like we can do it.”
