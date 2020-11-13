FRISCO — Frisco Reedy (5-2, 3-1 in District 5-5A Division I) won its third divisional game of the year with a decisive win over Denton (1-7, 0-6 in District 5-5A Division I) with score of 41-3 at Frisco Memorial Stadium.
Reedy’s AJ Padgett completed a touchdown pass of 62 yards — the game’s longest — to Sami Qawasmi to put Reedy up 14-0 with less than three minutes left in the first quarter. Padgett finished the night with 281 yards passing and five touchdowns. Qawasmi had two of those receiving touchdowns for 123 yards.
Denton was able to come out in the second half and march down the field for the Broncos’ only score, a 35-yard field goal by Jonah Lawrence.