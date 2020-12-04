FRISCO — Frisco Centennial (4-6, 3-5 in District 7-5A Div. I) came away with a 38-7 win over Denton (1-9, 0-8 in District 7-5A Division I) in its final game of the season at Frisco Memorial Stadium on Friday night.
Denton scored first on a 60-yard TD from Blake Courtney to Darreon Lewis, but Centennial rattled off 38 straight points to secure the comfortable win. Centennial immediately answered with three passing touchdowns from Grayson Dayries to go up to 21-7 by halftime.
The second half was all Centennial keeping Denton from scoring any more points. Dayries finished with 168 yards pass and four touchdowns along with Harry Steward rushing for 155 yards. Denton’s Coco Brown was able to run for 135 yards still against this defense and Courtney threw for 140 yards and one touchdown.
— The Dallas Morning News