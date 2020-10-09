The Denton Broncos opened District 5-5A play Friday night against The Colony in a matchup of stout defenses and power run games.
Cougars quarterback Jonathan Roberson threw for 183 yards and Kamden Wesley blew the game open in the fourth quarter with 62 yards on just four carries as The Colony beat Denton 31-7 at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.
The Broncos (1-2) weathered an early storm as the Cougars (2-1) chewed up yardage behind Benji Nelson, but a 60-yard catch and run by Aaron Trotter on third-and-6 spelled trouble. Two plays later, Nelson burst through the line into the end zone from 16 yards out to give the Cougars a 7-0 lead.
“That was kind of the story for us all night," Denton coach Billy Miller said. "On that first one we had an equipment issue, so we got into our coverage late and that’s what allowed him to get free. It wasn’t anything other than we had an equipment issue and had to have a kid come off, and then once we got our personnel back on the field, it was too late to get adjusted and get the call in right away.”
Despite the misfortune, the Bronco defense regrouped, holding the Cougars in check, and forcing multiple turnovers on downs as the offense prodded for space with Coco Brown. Despite Brown rushing for 65 yards on the night, it soon became apparent the passing game would have to be a factor.
Just before the half, Denton drove to the Cougar 22-yard line. Courtney rolled to his left and then proceeded to throw his first career touchdown pass on a rope to Kevin Bell Jr.
The score was tied with 26 seconds remaining in the half, but an errant squib kick squirted out of bounds on the ensuing kickoff to set up the Cougars at their own 40. A first-down pass to Nelson and 31 yards later, the Cougars found themselves on the Bronco 29. Despite the swing in momentum, the Denton defense rose to the challenge, sacking Roberson on second down and then intercepting him on third down as he threw for the end zone.
“Our defense is still playing lights out," Miller said. "I’m so proud for these kids. It’s unbelievable."
With Brown still finding space difficult to come by, the Broncos began airing it out in the second half as they tried to seize their first lead. Despite some opportunities, Denton could never connect on the big play.
At the end of the third quarter, The Colony broke the tie with a field goal. In the fourth quarter, they broke the game wide open.
"In the second half, every one of their big plays is a missed tackle in the backfield," Miller said. "We’ve got them tackled behind the line of scrimmage and the kid breaks free for whatever reason. Then we look up at the scoreboard and it’s lopsided.
"That’s not the way we played tonight. We played a freaking 7-7 ballgame, and to be honest, it should have been 7-0. It should have been all on us."
The Cougars scored 21 points in the fourth quarter thanks in large part to Wesley, who evaded tackles and twice scored on the ground to ice the game.
While the Broncos were scheduled to take on Ryan next week, multiple positive tests for COVID-19 have forced the Raiers to forfeit that contest. The change leaves Denton without an opponent and headed into an effective bye week. The Broncos will play next in two weeks against Colleyville Heritage as they try to get back on track.