In their final true home game of the season at Bronco Field, Denton took the fight to Birdville — a little too literally. In the first half, two scuffles resulted in two Broncos being ejected with another one ejected earlier due to back-to-back personal fouls.
Penalties, ejections, emotions and the opposing Hawks all did their part in handing Denton a resounding 55-14 loss Friday night.
The Broncos’ 95 yards on eight enforced penalties helping Birdville (5-2, 4-0 in District 4-5A) seize a 41-7 lead at halftime. There were a handful of other personal fouls called early on as Denton (2-5, 1-3) began to cave, and the Broncos weren’t able to regroup despite multiple attempts.
“It’s hard to dissect the intricacies of what happened to us in the first half tonight,” Miller said. “It was certainly not indicative of who we are and even the things that were called on us were not things indicative of our kids and how we portray ourselves as Broncos and not how we represent our community.
“I know my kids are proud of who they are, and they’re not going to be put in situations unbecoming of being a Bronco.”
The penalties and ejections dominated the spotlight for the Broncos in the first half, but Denton did have flashes of strong showings on both sides of the ball. Those were largely from the run game and wide receiver Crispin Wallace.
Wallace finished the game with five receptions for 80 yards and has turned himself into one of the most productive players on the Broncos’ offense over the past few weeks.
“I love what Cris has done,” Miller said. “He’s been a spark plug for us. He’s threatened defenses in ways that have gotten us some big plays and big yards, so there’s a lot that he brings to the table and he’s been a great surprise for us this year.”
Running backs Connor Shelley and Le’Derrious Day also had a solid nights on the ground, as Shelley ended the game with 79 yards on 13 carries while Day had 38 yards and both of Denton’s touchdowns.
Birdville had 484 yards in the contest and ran the ball on nearly every play in the second half after building the initial five-score lead. Quarterback Stone Earle finished completing 11 of his 21 passes for 231 yards and four touchdowns to give Denton fits while taking the road win.
For Miller, the hope is that this night serves as a teaching and learning moment for his team as the regular season begins to wind down. While the night included plenty of moments Miller wants to forget, and his team to never repeat, he continues to support them and hopes to continue improving them as men.
“I love these boys and love the fight in them,” Miller said. “I’m not happy that we ended up in the situation we were in in the first half, but I will always have their back and I’ll keep fighting for these kids as long as there’s life in us.”
Birdville 55, Denton 14
Birdville
14
27
14
0
—
55
Denton
0
7
0
7
—
14
BV — Demarye Walker 56 run (Ethan Ballentine kick)
BV — Hosea Armstrong 55 pass from Stone Earle (Ethan Ballentine kick)
BV — Stone Earle 7 run (kick blocked)
BV — Carter Self 72 pass from Stone Earle (Ethan Ballentine kick)
BV — Gage Haskin 37 pass from Hosea Armstrong (Ethan Ballentine kick)
DN — Le’Derrious Day 5 run (Jonah Lawrence kick)
BV — Cooper McCasland 7 pass from Stone Earle (Ethan Ballentine kick)
BV — Gage Haskin 19 pass from Stone Earle (Ethan Ballentine kick)
BV — Cade Shaffer 35 fumble return (Ethan Ballentine kick)
DN — Le’Derrious Day 12 run (Jonah Lawrence kick)
BV
DN
First Downs
22
12
Rushing Yards
38-216
31-133
Passing Yards
268
116
Passing
12-25-0
10-27-1
Punts-Avg
4-27.25
10-35.30
Penalties
12-110
12-140
Fumbles-Lost
1-1
3-3
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — BV: Demarye Walker 13-109, Aiden Pallanes 18-86, Tiago Cruz 6-14, Stone Earle 1-7, DN: Connor Shelley 13-79, Le’Derrious Day 9-38, Terell Coleman 6-14, Davian Guajardo 3-2.
Passing — BV: Stone Earle 11-21-0-231, Hosea Armstrong 1-1-0-37, Tiago Cruz 0-3-0-0, DN: Davian Guajardo 9-25-1-103, Tony Hager 1-2-0-13.
Receiving — BV: Carter Self 2-86, Gage Haskin 3-82, Hosea Armstrong 1-55, Cooper McCasland 3-32, Demarye Walker 2-8, Connor Welsh 1-5, DN: Crispen Wallace 5-80, Kevin Bell 3-28, 41 1-8, Le’Derrious Day 1-0.