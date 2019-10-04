Back in 2007, when he was the offensive coordinator at Dumas High School, Billy Miller had to board up his home and prepare for a tornado. High speed winds and debris rained down on Miller’s home, but he survived. Over the past month, he experienced another storm, this time it was on the football field with his Denton Broncos.
Denton faced three of the toughest 5A opponents in the state over the past three weeks in Ryan, Frisco Independence and Frisco Lone Star, but survived, and the Broncos are now even more focused on making a push for the playoffs.
The Broncos (2-3, 1-1 in District 8-5A) took the first step in accomplishing that goal with a 70-0 domination of Carrollton R.L. Turner (0-5, 0-2) on homecoming Friday night at Bronco Stadium.
“I’m a tornado survior, and I know when we came out of the tornado in 2007, it was the most perfect, picturesque night that I’ve ever seen,” Miller said. “That’s what I tried to explain to these kids. Once the storm passes, you’re going to see every star and the sun is going to shine brighter. We’ve weathered the storm, now it’s putting those experiences to use.”
Denton running back Connor Shelley (21) knocks the helmet off Turner defensive back Xavier Frairie (8) on his way to a touchdown in the second quarter of their game at Bronco Field Friday, October 4, 2019, in Denton, Texas. Photo by Al Key/For the DRC
Denton running back Connor Shelley (21) outruns Turner defensive back Dylan Hernandez (14) for a touchdown during their game at Bronco Field Friday, October 4, 2019, in Denton, Texas. Photo by Al Key/For the DRC
Denton dfensive lineman Noah Miyatake (80) punches the ball loose as he tackles Turner running back Rigo Mejia (20) and Denton linebacker Ricky Arizpe (27) recovers the fumble during their game at Bronco Field Friday, October 4, 2019, in Denton, Texas. Photo by Al Key/For the DRC
Denton running back Terell Coleman (12) stiffarms his way to a touchdown against R.L. Turner in the first quarter of their game at Bronco Field Friday, October 4, 2019, in Denton, Texas. Photo by Al Key/For the DRC
Denton quarterback Davian Guajardo (5) just makes it across the goal line for a touchdown aginst R.L. Turner during their game at Bronco Field Friday, October 4, 2019, in Denton, Texas. Photo by Al Key/For the DRC
Denton wide receiver Sam Strange (9) runs away from Turner defensive back Xavier Frairie (8) after catching a pass for a touchdown during their game at Bronco Field Friday, October 4, 2019, in Denton, Texas. Photo by Al Key/For the DRC
Denton running back Terell Coleman (12) turns the corner on a Turner defender to run for a touchdown during their game at Bronco Field Friday, October 4, 2019, in Denton, Texas. Photo by Al Key/For the DRC
Denton running bacl Terell Coleman (12) celebrates with a Denton coach after scoring a touchdown during their game against R.L. Turner at Bronco Field Friday, October 4, 2019, in Denton, Texas. Photo by Al Key/For the DRC
Denton running back Connor Shelley breaks through tackles by Turner defenders Xavier Frairie (8) and Arturo Lopez (15) for a long gain during their game at Bronco Field Friday, October 4, 2019, in Denton, Texas. Photo by Al Key/For the DRC
Denton wide receiver Sam Strange (9) tries to elude Turner defenders Kyle Hohit (12) and Dylan Hernanfdez (14) during their game at Bronco Field Friday, October 4, 2019, in Denton, Texas. Photo by Al Key/For the DRC
The perfect night started early for the Broncos as running back Connor Shelley broke a 46-yard touchdown run on the second play from scrimmage. The play was the first of numerous explosive runs by the Denton running backs. Shelley finished the game with 128 yards and two touchdowns, while Terell Coleman was right behind him with 126 yards and two touchdowns of his own. The two, along with most of the offensive starters, played until halftime in the rout.
Derrion Lewis and Destin White came in and scored their first varsity rushing touchdowns in the second half to highlight the new faces taking the field for the Broncos.
While the success wasn’t as consistent through the air, quarterback Davian Guajardo had his fair share of timely plays, leading to 87 yards and one touchdown to go with a rushing touchdown in the second quarter. Sam Strange was the leading receiver, totaling 56 yards and one touchdown. The run game dominated, though, as Denton totaled 449 yards on the ground with eight different ball carriers.
“We came out here to win the game and we did in flying colors,” Guajardo said. “We still have areas to improve on offense, but the offensive line has improved a lot and gave us room to run the ball.”
Meanwhile, the defense held the Lions scoreless, pitching a shutout for the first time since Sept. 13, 2013.
Denton recovered two Turner fumbles in the end zone for touchdowns and the defense never let up, only allowing four first downs and the Lions to amount 38 yards of offense.
With the worst behind them, the hope is that the win ignites the Broncos into the rest of district play. With a pivotal game with Grapevine coming up next week, though, there’s not much time to stargaze.
“We want to make sure that we’re building on confidence we earned last week,” Miller said. “Tonight we showed when we go out and we execute, we have an opportunity to be one of the best teams in the area. We’re excited about the [opportunities] we have moving forward.”
Denton 70,R.L. Turner 0
Carr. R.L. Turner
0
0
0
0
—
0
Denton
21
28
14
7
—
70
DN — Connor Connor Shelley 46 run (Jonah Lawrence kick)
DN — Terell Coleman 32 run (Jonah Lawrence kick)
DN — Samuel Strange 29 pass from Davian Guajardo (Jonah Lawrence kick)
DN — Davian Guajardo 6 run (Jonah Lawrence kick)
DN — Connor Connor Shelley 9 run (Jonah Lawrence kick)
DN — Terell Coleman 21 run (Jonah Lawrence kick)
DN — Christian Blakeney 1 blocked punt return (Jonah Lawrence kick)
DN — D Lewis 4 run (Jonah Lawrence kick)
DN — Amir Fera 0 fumble return (Jonah Lawrence kick)
DN — Destin White 49 run (Jonah Lawrence kick)
CT
DN
First Downs
4
19
Rushing Yards
34--6
29-449
Passing Yards
44
102
Passing
3-10-0
8-14-0
Punts-Avg
9-23.89
2-43.50
Penalties
2-19
6-45
Fumbles-Lost
2-2
0-0
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — CT: Rigo Mejia 21-5, Sergio Santiago 13--11, DN: Connor Connor Shelley 5-128, Terell Coleman 6-126, D Lewis 6-51, Destin White 1-49, Ryan Wilkens 2-40, Tony Hager 4-30, Coree Hargrove 4-19, Davian Guajardo 1-6.
Passing — CT: Sergio Santiago 3-10-0-44, DN: Davian Guajardo 6-12-0-87, Tony Hager 2-2-0-15.
Receiving — CT: Esteban Ramirez 1-29, Dylan Hernandez 1-10, Kyle Hohlt 1-5, DN: Samuel Strange 3-56, Kevin Bell 2-22, Amarreon Cooper 2-15, Sutton Lee 1-9.