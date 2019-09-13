FRISCO — For the second straight week, Denton faced an explosive Frisco football team and was unable to match up.
This time around it was Frisco Independence, and similar to the past week’s struggles against Lone Star, the Broncos were unable to find success on either side of the ball and lost to the Knights 63-7 Friday night at Frisco Memorial Stadium.
“It’s not what we expected,” Denton coach Billy Miller said. “We had a good week of practice and it just didn’t go our way. That’s the way the cookie crumbles sometimes. Tonight, it looks a lot like it did last week, but there’s a lot more positives. These guys understand what it’s like to be a family and sometimes being on the wrong end of these big scores is a great way to figure out who’s going to play for one another.”
Once again, the first half dug Denton a massive hole as the Broncos went down 42-0 before scoring the first touchdown of the game on a 36-yard pass from quarterback Davian Guajardo to receiver Kevin Bell midway through the second quarter. Independence led 49-7 at halftime and had accumulated 463 yards of offense to that point.
For the game, the Knights ended with 648 yards and were led by quarterback Braylon Braxton who passed for 323 yards and six touchdowns to go along with 64 yards and one touchdown on the ground. Him and most of the Independence starters played until about the 7:00 mark in the third quarter. The rushing attack was spread out between four players who had seven or more carries.
The Knights offense scored a touchdown on each of their first nine drives.
“It is disheartening when it looks like this,” Miller said. “We talked at halftime about what it meant to be apart of this team and the kids showed heart in the second half and performed a lot better.”
Denton’s offense was also unable to find its footing in the loss, finishing the game with 119 total yards. Independence dominated possession and had a drive spanning over 12 minutes of game clock in the second half.
Running back Terrell Coleman led the Broncos’ offense with 41 yards on eight carries.
Lone Star and Independence both have potent offenses that regularly score over 50 points against opponents. Denton’s struggles were unexpected, but they’re adamant that two defeats in nondistrict play won’t determine their season. Miller knows his team will be better after being challenged and looks forward to making a run at the playoffs starting next week.
“What we see is we’re in a district we think we can compete in,” Miller said. “I hate having to talk about two bad losses like this, but if we come out and execute our schemes and play well, we’re going to have a chance to make the playoffs. We finish nondistrict 1-2, but we go back to 0-0 next week.”
Frisco Independence 63, Denton 7
Denton
0
7
0
0
—
7
Fr. Independence
22
27
14
0
—
63
FD — Zhighlil McMillan 12 pass from Braylon Braxton (Reggie Bush run)
FD — Kyi’Yon Wafer 17 pass from Braylon Braxton (Reggie Bush kick)
FD — Zhighlil McMillan 70 pass from Braylon Braxton (Reggie Bush kick)
FD — Zhighlil McMillan 25 pass from Braylon Braxton (Reggie Bush kick)
FD — Elijah Arroyo 28 pass from Braylon Braxton (kick failed)
DN — Kevin Bell 36 pass from Juan Cervantes (Jonah Lawrence kick)
FD — Dwayne Orr 19 run (Reggie Bush kick)
FD — Braylon Braxton 36 run (Reggie Bush kick)
FD — Elijah Arroyo 22 pass from Braylon Braxton (Reggie Bush kick)
FD — Reggie Bush 2 run (Reggie Bush kick)
DN
FD
First Downs
7
30
Rushing Yards
28-63
41-301
Passing Yards
56
347
Passing
5-13-1
22-30-0
Punts-Avg
5-32.20
0-0.00
Penalties
5-20
6-65
Fumbles-Lost
1-1
0-0
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — DN: Terell Coleman 8-41, Connor Connor Shelley 8-11, Andrew Coker 7-7, Deonte Cates 2-6, Tony Hager 1-2, Davian Guajardo 1-1, Catlin Trenton 1--5, FD: Jay’len Laster 10-84, Dwayne Orr 10-71, Braylon Braxton 4-64, Reggie Bush 9-59, Jackson Rhodes 7-23, J.D. Cannida 1-0.
Passing — DN: Juan Cervantes 1-1-0-36, Davian Guajardo 3-11-1-13, Tony Hager 1-1-0-7, FD: Braylon Braxton 17-23-0-313, Caleb Ellis 5-7-0-34.
Receiving — DN: Kevin Bell 1-36, Sutton Lee 2-16, Terell Coleman 1-5, Connor Connor Shelley 1--1, FD: Zhighlil McMillan 6-141, Elijah Arroyo 3-75, Dwayne Orr 2-52, Kyi’Yon Wafer 3-23, J.D. Cannida 1-18, Jay’len Laster 3-16, Justin Buhler 1-10, Ethan Taite 1-8, Reggie Bush 1-2, Ryan Pickering 1-2.