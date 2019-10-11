GRAPEVINE — After an offseason littered with personnel changes, a thrilling opening week overtime win, three straight sound defeats, and last week’s 70-0 win, the Denton Broncos have been through the entire spectrum of emotions this 2019 season.
The pain of this loss felt different to the Broncos, though.
Despite a valiant effort from Denton (2-4, 1-2 in District 4-5A), Grapevine proved to be too much to overcome Friday night at Grapevine-Colleyville Stadium, defeating the Broncos 28-14.
“It’s frustrating and disappointing for me to not be able to show them success, because they’ve done so many good things this year, so many things to get Denton back on the right track,” Denton coach Billy Miller said. “It breaks my heart that we can’t get something in the win column to show them the fruits of their sacrifices.”
Denton went toe-to-toe with the Mustangs (4-2, 2-1) for the majority of the game, but four turnovers soured an otherwise strong effort for the Broncos.
The defensive side of the ball showed up especially for Denton, holding Grapevine to only 3.4 yards per carry on the ground and giving Mustangs’ quarterback some problems in the air on intermediate to deep throws. The big play did bite the Broncos once again, though, as Grapevine had touchdown passes of 19 and 47 yards.
“That was the best performance our defense has put up,” Miller said. “They had two big plays to get in the end zone, but they played their tails off and gave us a chance to win tonight.”
After a compelling first half that showed the Broncos’ talent, Denton stumbled on its mistakes and Grapevine took a 28-7 lead seconds into the fourth quarter.
On offense, four rushers combined for 87 yards on the ground, led by Connor Shelley’s 42 on nine carries.
Quarterback Davian Guajardo passed for 96 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 11-of-24 passing on the night. His top target was receiver Crispin Wallace who has emerged as a quality wideout over the past few games. Wallace had 47 yards and one touchdown on five receptions.
The defeat puts the Broncos behind the pack in the playoff hunt, but opportunities will still present themselves with four weeks remaining. There’s little doubt from Miller that his team will bounce back, but the poignancy of the loss stung his team after the defeat, regardless.
“They had one of the best weeks of practice and fought their tail off tonight, but came up on the wrong end of it,” Miller said. “It’s upsetting for me because I see how much they care about getting this right and it falls on the wrong side. The only thing we have to show for it is behind the scenes, but we’re not in Oz. There’s no looking behind the curtain. All you get to see is that wins and loss column.”
Grapevine 28, Denton 14
Denton
0
7
0
7
—
14
Grapevine
0
14
7
7
—
28
GV — Ben Gair 19 pass from Austin Alexander (Dylan Bequeaith kick)
GV — Caleb Texada 2 run (Dylan Bequeaith kick)
DN — Davian Guajardo 2 run (Jonah Lawrence kick)
GV — Alijah Steele 47 pass from Austin Alexander (Dylan Bequeaith kick)
GV — Austin Alexander 4 run (Dylan Bequeaith kick)
DN — Crispen Wallace 15 pass from Davian Guajardo (Jayden Toombs kick)
DN
GV
First Downs
11
19
Rushing Yards
30-87
42-144
Passing Yards
96
208
Passing
11-24-1
14-26-0
Punts-Avg
7-27.29
6-0.00
Penalties
6-68
10-98
Fumbles-Lost
3-3
0-0
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — DN: Connor Connor Shelley 9-42, Terell Coleman 9-20, Davian Guajardo 5-14, D Lewis 7-11, GV: Caleb Texada 15-59, Austin Alexander 11-29, Nick McWilliams 6-25, Julian Newhouse 5-21, Eliot Hanson 4-8, Derek Engel 1-2.
Passing — DN: Davian Guajardo 11-24-1-96, GV: Austin Alexander 14-25-0-208, Derek Engel 0-1-0-0.
Receiving — DN: Crispen Wallace 5-47, Terell Coleman 2-21, Coree Hargrove 1-13, Samuel Strange 2-9, Sutton Lee 1-6, GV: Caleb Texada 5-65, Alijah Steele 3-54, Ben Gair 3-49, Griffin Edwards 3-40.