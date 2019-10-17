It’s become a trend for Denton coach Billy Miller to pick a word every week for his kids to focus on and take on as the week’s motto.
Every week it has significance relating to both the prior week’s result and the upcoming challenge the Broncos face.
In the past there have been words like “resolve” and “unrelenting,” but this week’s diction is a little more simple. After a disappointing loss to Grapevine last week, Miller had one message for his team and he made it clear with his word choice.
Fight.
It was clearly in the heads of the Broncos ahead of Friday’s game against Birdville at Bronco Stadium at 7 p.m.
“The word of the week was ‘fight,’ and it tells us to just keep fighting,” wide receiver Crispin Wallace said. “We’ve been continuing to put work in [at] practice and haven’t given up. We’re preparing for Birdville to try to stop our run game, and so, we can keep airing the ball out.”
Against the Mustangs last week, Wallace had a strong showing, finishing with five receptions for 47 yards and one touchdown as him and quarterback Davian Guajardo found success through the air.
While the run game of Connor Shelley and Terell Coleman has thrived, teams are increasingly playing the run to open the outsides for Wallace and company.
For Miller, the team’s effort and execution will largely determine the outcome of the contest against the formidable Hawks, but the respect is there entering the contest.
“It’s a team that had a lot of success last year and won all of their games but two losses to Ryan,” Miller said. “When you have that kind of success [the culture] manifests itself throughout the program, and that’s what we’re trying to do right now.
“We’re looking to catch some fire in a bottle and string together some wins and make the playoffs.”
Birdville’s quarterback Stone Earle has passed for 23 touchdowns and three interceptions and averages 215 passing yards per game. Four receivers have over 220 yards receiving and two running backs have over 340 yards rushing.
From top to bottom the talent is there for the Hawks to make another playoff run, but the Broncos will be more than ready to fight tooth and nail on their home turf come Friday.
“We’ve got to be tired of being pushed around,” Miller said. “We have to show people we’re capable of more than what we’ve shown. We’re encouraged by our team and potential, but we have to let it show on the film. There are people all over the place that are going to fight to win football games, and that’s the attitude we have to have.”