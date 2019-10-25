CARROLLTON — With 10:30 left in the game, Denton’s offense took the field at Standridge Stadium with a 20-16 lead. The Broncos were in a slugfest against Carrollton Creekview and were in need of a drive to put the Mustangs away.
What ensued was the Broncos’ best drive of the season.
Eight straight runs for 46 yards started off the drive, moving Denton to the Carrolton 25, but the last two rushes went for one yard. On the ensuing third down, quarterback Davian Guajardo faked a handoff and rifled a completion to Crispin Wallace for the first down.
Denton continued crippling the clock with two more runs and a failed pass attempt before settling for a 24-yard field goal by Jonah Lawrence to put the Broncos up 23-16. The offense did its job, though, leaving only 2:41 on the clock for the run-heavy Mustangs.
The defense then forced Creekview (2-6, 0-5) into a turnover on downs with under two minutes left, and after the teams traded meaningless touchdowns, Guajardo took a knee and Denton (3-5, 2-3) celebrated a 30-22 win on Friday night.
“When we got the ball, we knew if we could make a long drive we could ice this thing away,” coach Billy Miller said. “It’s been a long time coming and it really showed what we were capable of.”
Much like Denton’s season, the drive wasn’t perfect, but the belief continued to emit from every player as the chilly temperatures and physical style of the game made conditions even more difficult in the fourth quarter.
“We were saying, ‘We’re about to win this game, just keep on fighting,’” running back Connor Shelley said. “We knew this was a playoff game. We know we have to win these last games and we really went hard and played to our full potential tonight.”
Shelley led the Broncos on ground with 127 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries while Terell Coleman had 86 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries of his own. The offensive line continuously carved out holes and had its best showing of the season as well.
A game with six completed passes and 93 rushing attempts played into the hands of Creekview, which rarely considers doing anything besides the triple option. The Mustangs ended with 310 rushing yards to the Broncos’ 272, but despite similar numbers, it was Denton’s defense that stepped up in the second half, not allowing a point until the final 15 seconds of the game.
The win displays the fulfilled potential Miller has been building towards throughout the season, and elation hardly begins to describe the feeling from the Broncos after their most important win of the year.
“The kids are locked in and understand what it means to be a part of this team, and it’s a beautiful thing,” Miller said. “It’s what we’ve been waiting for. I told the guys before the game that I wanted to see the total product, and we came out tonight and showed who we are. I couldn’t be more proud of what they’ve become.”
Denton 30, Carrollton Creekview 22
Denton
7
6
7
10
—
30
Carr. Creekview
13
3
0
6
—
22
CC — Edgar Paige 1 run (kick failed)
DN — Connor Shelley 21 run (Jonah Lawrence kick)
CC — Brett Esch 5 run (Gabe Willis kick)
CC — Gabe Willis 36 FG
DN — Connor Shelley 17 run (kick failed)
DN — Davian Guajardo 1 run (Jonah Lawrence kick)
DN — Jonah Lawrence 24 FG
DN — Terell Coleman 22 run (Jonah Lawrence kick)
CC — Matthew Seng 7 pass from Brett Esch (pass failed)
DN
CC
First Downs
18
19
Rushing Yards
43-272
50-310
Passing Yards
39
25
Passing
4-11-1
2-2-0
Punts-Avg
2-22.50
1-49.00
Penalties
4-27
7-45
Fumbles-Lost
1-0
2-1
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — CC: Edgar Paige 10-115, Brett Esch 20-106, Isai Pena 9-33, David Thompson 6-30, Thanh Nguyen 1-7, Fabian Fuentez 1-7, Ian Tanner 1-6, Isaac Burke 1-5, John Tran 1-1, DN: Connor Shelley 23-127, Terell Coleman 14-86, Crispen Wallace 1-34, Davian Guajardo 4-18, Le’Derrious Day 1-7.
Passing — CC: Brett Esch 2-2-0-25, DN: Davian Guajardo 4-11-1-39.
Receiving — CC: Zayn Mumtaz 1-18, Matthew Seng 1-7, DN: Crispen Wallace 2-28, Sutton Lee 1-8, Richard Arizpe 1-3.