While Denton’s season opener against Lake Dallas last week left much to be desired, the night wasn’t without its bright spots.
Sophomore running back Coco Brown led the team with 13 carries for 52 yards, spurring the Broncos down the field and into Falcon territory on their best drive of the night.
As Denton turns its attention to its home opener Thursday night against Saginaw Chisholm Trail, Brown could again be poised to make an impact.
Chisholm Trail is coming off a 47-3 thrashing at the hands of Keller Timber Creek, and Brown should have plenty of opportunities again. The Rangers surrendered 145 yards and three scores on the ground in their season debut.
“I think Coco showed a lot and proved a lot to us on Friday night,” Denton coach Billy Miller said. “The best part about having a young kid [is] every chance he gets is going to be a confidence builder, and I think Friday night was a huge confidence boost for him.
“We understand that our goals are all still in front of us. Our kids have responded to that. They had a great day of work [Wednesday morning] and everybody’s still excited about the prospects of this season.”
Brown saw plenty of opportunities in his varsity debut, recording more than twice as many carries as the next Bronco running back, a trend that is likely to continue moving forward.
But Denton’s defense is what this team is built around. Against the Falcons, the Broncos allowed just one long scoring drive despite multiple turnovers gifting Lake Dallas great field position.
“They did exactly what we’ve been asking of them since we started our offseason program back in December,” Miller said. “We knew we were going to be experienced on that side of the ball and we knew that they were going to have the tenacity to go out and control the ballgame, and that’s what they were able to do.”
Offensively, Denton will welcome back a key starter in offensive lineman Matt Garcia on Thursday night.
“[Garcia] is very physical, and he’s just an all-around leader for our group,” Miller said. “Not having him last week was a detriment to us, not just physically not having him on the field but emotionally not having his leadership out there.”
Garcia will be asked to help anchor the run game for the Broncos while the team continues to evaluate its the quarterback position.
“We’ve got to do what’s going to be best for this team, and at this point we’re still trying to figure out what that signal-caller position looks like,” Miller said. “We’re not in a position right now to rule anybody in or out.
“We’ve got a pretty good idea of what it’s going to look like, but we want to make sure that [the team] grasps the game plan and that all the details that go into a week’s preparation are handled before we get too down and dirty into the ins and outs of who’s starting.”
Kickoff between Denton and Chisholm Trail is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.