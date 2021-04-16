CORINTH — If there was such a thing as a must-win game, Denton knew Friday night’s contest against Justin Northwest was the very definition of one.
After dropping Tuesday’s game against the Texans, the Broncos desperately needed a win to stay in the District 6-5A playoff hunt. Denton came into the game with a 3-6 district record, several games back of the final playoff spot in 6-5A.
With their season essentially at stake, the Broncos battled despite falling behind by two runs early.
But Denton was never able to string together enough timely hits, as Northwest escaped with a 4-1 win at Lake Dallas High School — dealing a likely fatal blow to the Broncos’ postseason hopes in the process.
“It’s not the ‘dagger’ dagger, but it’s pretty close,” Denton coach Toby Rumfield said. “But we had our chances. We can’t blame anybody but ourselves. You can make excuses all you want. But if you don’t play fundamental baseball, you’re not going to win.”
Northwest got on the board first, as Weldon Sherrell scored the runner from third on an RBI groundout. But Sherrell was safe at first after an errant throw by Denton’s second baseman.
Sherrell later came around to score on another RBI groundout, as the Texans took an early 2-0 lead.
Denton starter Ethan Hewell did his part to keep the Broncos within striking distance, leaving Northwest runners stranded in scoring position in both the third and fourth innings. Hewell maneuvered around a massive jam in the fourth after Northwest put runners at the corners with no one out.
Hewell induced a pop out and then fanned the next two hitters, getting the final Texan batter of the frame to chase a pitch tailing out of the strike zone.
“[Hewell] battled tonight and pitched his butt off,” Rumfield said. “He’s not feeling good, and we knew that going in. We were keeping an eye on him. But he kept us in the game.”
The Broncos had a chance to scratch across a run in the fourth when Caden Greanead led off the inning with a double to the left field gap. But Denton was unable to capitalize on the opportunity, leaving Greanead stranded.
Later in the fifth, the Broncos started a two-out rally that was ignited by Ryan Cooper’s bunt down the third base line. Denton eventually loaded the bases, and Greanead drove in the Broncos’ lone run of the night on a four-pitch walk.
Hewell then had a chance to tie the game or give Denton the lead, but he lined out to center field to end the inning.
“[There was] no timely hitting, and basically, it’s stuff that we work on every day,” Rumfield said. “You have to be able to execute it in a game. And when you don’t execute it in a game, the consequence is you don’t win.”
The loss drops Denton to 9-15-12 overall and 3-7 in 6-5A play with four district games remaining.
Rumfield knows the Broncos aren’t mathematically eliminated from postseason contention yet, but he also knows they have a steep hill to climb.
“Everybody can play this game when it’s going good,” Rumfield said. “But the true character comes out when things are going bad. I’m going to have a long talk with them tonight on the bus about character. Life isn’t always smooth sailing.”