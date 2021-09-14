It was a defining night for Denton senior Abby Folsom as the four-year starter notched a career milestone with her 2,000th assist in the Lady Broncos' sweep of Richland on Tuesday night.
“It's an honor, but I couldn't do it without all my teammates,” Folsom said. “I wouldn't be here. They pushed me so hard. No matter what. When I was down, they always believe in me no matter.”
Folsom racked up 28 assists in the winning effort to couple with 14 digs and two kills.
For the Lady Broncos as a whole, they never quite seemed to have found their groove for the entirety of the match, despite sweeping Richland 25-21, 25-17, 25-21. Denton never led by more than five at any point.
“We attacked the ball well, but we played slow,” Denton coach Cassie Headrick said. “We've got to be better in terms of setting the tempo with what we're doing. That the stuff that we're trying to do. But it's a work in progress.”
Denton was aggressive on the nets the entire night defensively, tallying 10 blocks as a team, including four from Tessa Gerwig with eight kills to go along with those blocks. Taryn Morris chipped in three blocks of her own while Lauren Perry swatted down two of Richland’s attempts.
Further back off the front line, the Lady Broncos were excellent in their defensive attack in the middle portion of their scheme. Valerie Pena and Perry each compiled 17 digs apiece, though Katie Thomas had 19 digs of her own.
“We've really got to learn how to capitalize on our strengths,” Headrick said. “Our strengths are in the middle and we were bigger than they were in the middle. You could [sense] our presence at times with the ball in terms of blocking-wise where we needed to be. So that part is good, but we need to get that established just a little bit earlier.”
Offensively, the Lady Broncos were able to pull ahead and put Richland away when they needed to. Denton found themselves down at 20-19 toward the end of the third set and was staring down a fourth set. They went on to outscore Richland 5-2 after a timeout by Headrick.
Perry had 11 kills and led the offensive attack and was able to dial up kills in key spots, while Morris used nine kills of her own to contribute to the effort.
Denton now finds itself 2-0 in district play and 21-9 overall following Tuesday night’s win and last Friday’s victory over Lake Dallas.
But they are certainly a work in progress as they dig deeper into their district schedule against crosstown rival Ryan this Friday.
“We've got to take care of games when we can,” Headrick said. “The longer we let teams stick around, the more dangerous it becomes. We [must] try and take advantage of when we have matchups where we're a little bit bigger and a little bit faster than teams. So that's what we're just trying to do right now.”
That same sentiment was echoed by Folsom as well despite the win and her own accomplishment.
“Moving forward, we have a lot to work on,” Folsom said. "But that's good. So, we're going to push to be better.”