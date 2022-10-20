Up 38-14 entering the fourth quarter, Denton High seemed poised to spoil Frisco Memorial’s senior night with a convincing win.
Twelve minutes later, the Broncos (4-4, 2-2) scraped by with a 38-35 victory as Memorial’s (1-8, 0-5) late fourth quarter push fell short by one offensive drive. The victory keeps Denton’s playoff hopes afloat in District 3-5A DII, though, with two regular season games remaining on their schedule.
“A win is a win," head coach Billy Miller said. "All wins are good wins no matter where it comes from."
After winning two straight district games, the Broncos have a chance to steal a playoff spot from Lake Dallas. If the Falcons lose one of their next two games, it’ll set up a regular season finale between them and Denton with a playoff spot on the line.
“Coming out, losing our first couple district games…and then winning the last couple, it’s exciting,” Denton wide receiver Tristan Strange said. “Got one more to go, and we’re in."
Running back Coco Brown shredded the Memorial defense, racking up 209 yards and 4 touchdowns on 33 rushing attempts. Memorial was able to key in on Brown a bit more in the second half, however, holding him to 69 yards versus the 140 he had in the first half.
Miller attempted to bleed out the clock in the fourth quarter, relying on his dynamic running back to eat up yards and time. Even though it finished closer than perhaps he would have liked, the strategy ultimately paid off.
“We were up three scores and wanted to make sure that we were making them use timeouts,” Miller said. “At the end of the game, we were able to capitalize with a short clock.”
While the Broncos usually rely heavily on Brown, they were also able to utilize the passing offense to take pressure off of him in the second half. Up 24-14 in the third quarter, Jack Plunk led the offense through the air from its own 38-yard line to the Memorial 13.
From there, Brown was able to run it in easily thanks to the passing success opening up the box for him. Plunk finished with a season-high 177 passing yards and a touchdown while completing 13 of his 17 pass attempts.
“I know my team has my back and I have theirs,” Brown said.
On the other hand, Memorial’s offense rotated quarterbacks throughout the night as it hoped to find a spark in one of them. Jake Gierkey ended up having the best performance of the three in completing 7 of 12 pass attempts for 162 yards and 1 touchdown.
A score early in the fourth quarter didn’t seem to be a problem for Denton, but cracks began to show midway through the quarter after Memorial quarterback Jake Gierkey threw a 98-yard touchdown to Ferron Cotton, making the score 38-28.
It got even more interesting when a couple minutes later, Gierkey dimed up another score to Cotton — this time a 61-yard pass — to pull the score to within three points with 2:06 remaining.
“It got pretty nerve-wracking," Strange said. "A couple of simple mistakes and they were right back in it."
Before the finale though, Denton faces an accomplished Argyle team next week that is ranked No. 1 in all of Class 5A Division II. Defeating the Eagles is a tall task for just about any team in the classification, but Miller is not counting his team out.
“It’s always a challenge, those guys have made a name for themselves as a quality football team,” Miller said. “We understand that but the bottom line is…we feel like we have a chance in every game.”