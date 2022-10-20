Coco Brown TD vs Memorial

Coco Brown breaks a long touchdown run as the Denton Broncos defeated the Frisco Memorial Warriors 38-35 at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco on Thursday night.

 Courtesy photo/Kyle Biggerstaff

Up 38-14 entering the fourth quarter, Denton High seemed poised to spoil Frisco Memorial’s senior night with a convincing win.

Twelve minutes later, the Broncos (4-4, 2-2) scraped by with a 38-35 victory as Memorial’s (1-8, 0-5) late fourth quarter push fell short by one offensive drive. The victory keeps Denton’s playoff hopes afloat in District 3-5A DII, though, with two regular season games remaining on their schedule.

Ryan Crady DHS catch
Buy Now

Denton wide receiver Ryan Crady (0) catches a pass for a first down during the Broncos' game against Frisco Memorial Thursday night at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco.

 

Recommended for you