Denton’s historic playoff run isn’t over yet.
After sweeping Canyon Randall on Tuesday night in the Class 5A Region I semifinal, the Lady Broncos secured their spot in the region final for the first time in school history.
Denton (20-3) will play District 6-5A bunkmate Grapevine at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Flower Mound Marcus High School.
The two teams split the regular season series with one another, with Denton sweeping the Lady Mustangs in their first meeting on Oct. 20.
Grapevine beat Denton nearly a month later in four sets, but the match was the fourth in two days for the Lady Broncos, who were coming off quarantine and had already clinched the district title.
That was not only the last time Denton lost a game, but it was the last time the Lady Broncos have dropped a set. Denton has won all four of its playoff games to this point in commanding fashion via straight-set victories.
The winner of Saturday’s game will advance to the state semifinal and play the winner of McKinney North and juggernaut Lucas Lovejoy.
Lovejoy has lost only two sets all season and is 23-0.