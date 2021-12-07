In the first half, it wasn't apparent the Denton Lady Broncos would have a wild and dramatic comeback in them in a nondistrict matchup with Irving Nimtz on Tuesday night.
Then suddenly, with less than 3 minutes to go in a game where they trailed 29-13 in the third quarter, the Lady Broncos had life. Denton was fueled by a 21-3 run to give them a 43-42 win over the Lady Vikings in what looked through two and a half quarters to be a crushing loss.
But it was a botched play design that was set up for Seimone Griffin with only nine seconds to go that was the cherry on top. Instead, the ball found Marissa Brock as the Lady Broncos trailed 42-40. Brock fought to get a contested layup to go in while drawing a foul.
Once she drilled the free throw attempt, the gymnasium inside Denton High School erupted.
"We called the play, and it wasn't even for her,” Denton coach A’Trayvia Thomas said of the Lady Broncos' final offensive sequence. “I'm glad that Marissa was able to knock down clutch free throws tonight and seal the game. She played amazing.”
Brock tallied nine points in the victory, but her last three were what capped off a wild ride for Denton.
The Lady Broncos only compiled 13 points through the first two quarters and trailed the Lady Vikings 23-13 at the break. Through the first five minutes of the second half, the Lady Broncos did not put up a single point until Griffin laced a midrange jumper right into the hoop to get them on the board.
From there, it was game on.
Denton rattled off a 12-3 run to close the third quarter and cut the Nimitz lead to 32-25 as they hurled towards a wild fourth quarter. Only a minute into the final quarter Griffin, who put up 19 points in the win, nailed a 3-point attempt from the top of the key and drew a foul for a four-point play to cut the deficit to one.
That set up a Lenna Tran 3-pointer to give the Lady Broncos their first lead of the night at 34-32 and cap a 21-3 run that began late in the third quarter.
"We told them that we have to fight, because we've been in this situation before,” Thomas said. "We look better playing chaotic than playing organized basketball right now. We look a lot better on our defensive end. And I'm proud of our defense to get us back into the game because that's what helped us win.”
While the defense helped slow down the Nimitz offensive attack and hold them to just 19 second-half points, the offense also exploded for 30 points during that same span.
That included nine points from Maggie Wainscott.
“I think it was mostly us trying to force shots,” Thomas said of Denton’s early offensive struggles. "It takes us a while to get warmed up for some reason. But we're young. We must understand how to play all four quarters. So, we have to focus on playing that strong first half like we did the second half.”
With district beginning next week for the Lady Broncos at home against Lake Dallas, Tuesday’s win will certainly be a step in the right direction to help them propel their momentum. But Thomas believes there are still things to be addressed before then.
“We have to relax more and let the game come to us,” Thomas said. “We have to get in a rhythm, and it will be OK, because we shoot a lot. So, we must learn how to handle pressure and be able to shoot the ball with confidence.
“But I’m proud of the way they fought to the very end of the buzzer.”