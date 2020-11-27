Junior running back Jared White ran for 130 yards with two touchdowns as Frisco Wakeland (6-4, 4-4 in District 5-5A) defeated Denton (1-8, 0-7) 35-7 on Friday at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex. White, the Dallas area 5A leading rusher, also had 82 receiving yards and a touchdown catch.
The first half was closely contested. On the first drive of the game, Wakeland converted a third-and-24 with a Peyton Lewis 37-yard touchdown pass to Jack Mayer. Denton responded with a touchdown run from Coco Brown on the following drive to take the lead 7-6.
Wakeland was able to assert its dominance in the second half. Denton turned the ball over three times in the second half, while Wakeland was able to add 21 points to its lead.
Trailing 21-7 entering the fourth quarter, it appeared as if Denton would be able to cut into the deficit after a long passing play, but Cole Hager was intercepted just two plays later, setting Wakeland up for another score.
Lewis finished with 260 passing yards and two touchdowns on 15-of-25 passing.
Denton managed only eight first downs during the game. Brown led the team with 46 rushing yards and a touchdown.