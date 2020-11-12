The Denton Broncos (1-6, 0-5) are still trying to find their “best path of success” in 2020, and have opted for a more fluid situation regarding quarterback snaps as they prepare for a District 5-5A Division I matchup with Frisco Reedy (4-2, 2-1) on Friday night.
“I don’t know game plan-wise that there’s anything tricky that we’re looking to get into that’s not conventional,” Denton coach Billy Miller said. “We are definitely trying to find our best path of success and, to get to try to field that success, we’ll play the hot hand to try to put the best product out there we can.”
In last week’s loss to Frisco Lone Star, senior quarterback Cole Hager entered the game midway through the second quarter and remained until the final horn.
During that time, he orchestrated Denton’s best drive of the night, leading the Broncos deep into Lone Star territory before a fumble ended the scoring threat inside the redzone.
While the sample size was small, Hager’s performance qualified as a ‘hot hand’ for the Broncos’ passing game. As such, Miller said Hager will likely see more opportunities this week against Reedy.
“I believe so,” Miller said. “We’re not going into it trying to say one way or another. We want to give the best opportunity for everyone to be successful. It’s not a situation where we’re looking at ‘these guys are getting these series and these guys are getting these series.’”
If Denton’s ‘hot hand,’ regardless of who it is, can open up the passing game even just a little bit, it could grant running back Coco Brown some much-needed breathing room.
“We’ve got to be able to threaten the field in all segments — all quadrants,” Miller said. “We’ve got to be able to stretch the field vertically and horizontally. That gives Coco the opportunity he needs.
“He’s so skilled in what his abilities are that if we can thin the box out a little bit, which I think we’ve got a good plan to do, then we’ve got an opportunity to get him loose.”
Although Reedy is coming off a bye week, Miller believes the Lions will be ready to play come Friday.
“There might be a chance that they catch a little bit of rust, but I would say as good as they are defensively, and as good as they are at the quarterback position, the odds of them coming out ready to play are pretty good,” Miller said.
While Denton and Reedy have never played one another, the Lions have built a solid program in their brief history.
In 2020 they hold wins against district opponents Frisco Heritage and Frisco Independence, both of which the Broncos fell to earlier this season.