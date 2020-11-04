Amid ongoing offensive struggles, Denton hopes its defense can do just enough to limit Frisco Lone Star’s high-powered offense when the Rangers come to town.
The Broncos’ offense has scored seven or fewer points in three of the last four games.
Lone Star, meanwhile, has scored at least 31 points in every game, including a season-high 73 against Frisco Heritage last month. When the Broncos met Heritage two weeks ago, they fell 29-24 at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.
Denton’s two previous meetings with Lone Star, prior to becoming members of the same district, didn’t go well for the Broncos either. In 2019, the Rangers thumped Denton 75-0 at C.H. Collins. In 2018, they won by a score of 51-6.
But rather than run from what seems like a daunting task, Denton coach Billy Miller has made sure his team is fully aware of what the Rangers are capable of as a team.
“We try to give all of the information to the kids,” Miller said. “We go through the scouting reports and show them where the players are and who we’re looking for and what they’ve done on the offensive side of the ball. Our objective is to make sure we can go out and play to the end and [that we] execute our game plan.”
Offensively, these two teams are not on even footing, but Miller is not letting that change his messaging or approach.
“I think the message will be the same,” Miller said. “We’ve got to try and do some things to loosen up the secondary so we can get Coco [Brown] into some seven-man boxes as opposed to nine-man boxes.”
While Brown has undoubtedly been Denton’s best player, opponents have been able to limit his impact at times by stacking the box. With the Broncos lacking a consistent passing game, this will likely remain the case moving forward this season.
As such, if the Broncos are going to establish any kind of a rhythm and end their scoring drought, they’ll need to find a way to consistently win the battle in the trenches.
“Our approach week by week is to play a conventional football game, which means we want to control the line of scrimmage offensively and defensively,” Miller said. “We believe if we can do that, it minimizes the number of series each side is playing and shortens the game.
“We want to make sure we can get some of those safeties out of the box so we’ve got a better number to run against and can get Coco loose a little bit. Make some first downs; move the chains; keep the ball out of Lone Star’s hands. That’s going to be the recipe for success.”