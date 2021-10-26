It’s no secret that the Denton Lady Broncos and Grapevine Lady Mustangs have a strong rivalry that has brewed between them over the last several seasons. Both squads have played in classic meetings between them, and Tuesday night was no exception.
With playoff spots on the line for both teams, the Lady Broncos could not hang on in an absolute thriller, falling to Grapevine in five sets (26-24, 25-13, 25-17, 25-20, 15-13) to close out the 2021 campaign.
With both Grapevine and Denton in a three-way tie with Birdville for the fourth spot in District 6-5A, a win for the Lady Broncos against the Lady Mustangs could have clinched a playoff spot outright.
Instead, it was Grapevine who walked away with a playoff spot as the No. 3 seed.
“I liked our effort tonight,” Denton coach Cassie Headrick said. “I thought we put two of the most complete games that we played in Sets 2 and 3. We just made a few little errors that just kept us from getting where we want to go. I don’t think I could ask them to play any harder.”
From the opening set, Denton and Grapevine traded blows with neither bunch willing to give into the other. And while the Lady Broncos just missed taking the first set — in which they led 24-21 at one point — they came right back with vengeance in the next two sets.
Denton hit the gas on both sides of the ball the next two sets, cruising in the second set, in which they went on a 9-1 run to squarely put the momentum in their corner. They followed that up with a strong third set led by Lauren Perry and Katelyn Morris, who both picked up multiple kills and blocks to keep Grapevine at a distance.
Perry was sensational for the Lady Broncos and compiled 23 kills and 26 digs.
Not to be lost in the effort by Denton was the performance that Taryn Morris displayed with multiple clutch blocks defensively and several timely kills on the flip side. Morris racked up 14 kills and seven blocks, while Thomas finished with seven kills and 13 digs.
“This definitely gives them something to play for, and it’ll leave a little feeling in their mouth,” Headrick said of the younger players that stepped up. “That’s what you want. But it leaves that hunger and at least something out there to take, so I believe that.”
Things began to get tricky in the fourth set when the Lady Mustangs snapped out of the funk that they had been mired in during the previous two sets. Grapevine powered through a late-set Denton rally to take the fourth set, before holding them off again in the fifth set to seal the win.
However, it was a bittersweet night for the Lady Broncos’ volleyball program, as they said goodbye to senior staples Abby Folsom, Tessa Gerwig, Valerie Peña, Landry Wilkins and Alexis Headrick.
“Just what they’ve done for the last couple of years in terms of with this program, they’ve built this program,” Headrick said. “This is the group that came in with me. We’ve watched this program evolve and get better as we’ve gone on. So, it’s cool to see and it’s a pretty special group of kids.”
Folsom, who is the assist machine for the Denton offense, picked up 56 assists and 18 digs. Gerwig and Wilkins combined for 16 kills and seven blocks, while Peña was a force on the defensive end with 33 digs.
Despite the crushing loss, the Lady Broncos remain viable within the playoff race, as they are tied with Birdville in fourth place with identical 8-6 district marks. Those two schools spilt their season series.
But that does not make Tuesday night’s loss any easier to digest.
“We know they can compete with that team,” Headrick said. “This is how this district is, and every night is a playoff game within the top five or six teams in this district. And we’ve got to beat that team. It’s frustrating for all of us that we didn’t get it done.”