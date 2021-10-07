Since the beginning of the season, the Denton Broncos main goal this season boiled down to one word – growth. While the results have not necessarily been exactly what the Broncos were looking for, they have made strides and stuck to that plan.
“From the start we knew that we had to grow,” Denton coach Billy Miller said. “As the weeks go by, we've been able to do that, and we've been able to improve ourselves week by week and that's been our whole goal. We know that we're working to build for the future.”
Frisco Lone Star awaits on the horizon for Denton this Friday at David Kuykendall Stadium.
While the Broncos were throttled 62-6 in their meeting in Denton last season against the Rangers, Miller knows that they are staring down a team that is 4-1 this season and coming of a 42-6 drubbing of Frisco Reedy where they compiled 448 yards of total offense.
That also includes 192 yards on the ground and 105 receiving yards from Ashton Jeanty and six total touchdowns he racked up in the win. Slowing down Jeanty will be crucial for the Broncos if they want to give themselves a chance.
“The biggest deal for us is that we have to concentrate on us and make sure that we understand what our jobs responsibilities are,” Miller said of his defense. “Right now, we have to keep getting better at tackling and getting population around the football. So, if we can get that done then we feel like we've got an opportunity to dictate where they're going to go.”
Last week against Frisco Independence, Denton got out to a strong start with two touchdowns in the first quarter before tapering off in the next two quarters. That allowed the Knights to come away with a 44-21 win and hand the Broncos their fifth loss of the year. Coco Brown ran for 153 yards and two scores as well.
“If we can eliminate mental errors and we can eliminate our own self-inflicted wounds that's going to be the key for us offensively,” Miller said. “We have to make sure we're doing things the right way and not having not having errors at a key moment.”
Eliminating those mental errors and finding some offensive consistency will be paramount for Denton against a Lone Star defense that is coughing up just an average of 22 points per game through five games this year.
“They're big and fast and they play a solid brand a football,” Miller said. “They always have nine or 10 guys around the football so that's what we need to make sure that we're focused on. We understand that we to play to through the whistle, finish our blocks, and make sure we got Coco finishing moving forward.”
“We have our bullets ready to fire and we're ready to move forward with that. Coco's our biggest weapon and we need to figure out ways to get him the ball and let him go be him.”