In their meeting last season, Denton gave Saginaw Chisholm Trail all it could handle in a 32-16 victory.
The Broncos scored 23 points in the first quarter alone and rushed for two touchdowns, returning a punt for a score as well.
Heading into the rematch on Friday, Denton will undoubtedly be leaning on the strength of its team — the running game.
Or maybe more specifically, junior running back Coco Brown.
In the first game of the season last week against Lake Dallas, the Broncos collected 401 yards of offense and rushed for 287 yards.
Brown accounted for a whopping 243 of those rushing yards, and it's no secret he is the motor behind Denton's offense.
“I think it's going to be a common theme every week that we're talking about the running game, because we're obviously going to be talking about Coco Brown," Denton coach Billy Miller said. "I think that's just kind of been the focal point. The idea that we're going to run the football.”
While the Broncos know their strength lies in the backfield with Brown, Miller has praised first-year starting quarterback Colton Adler. In Adler’s first varsity start last Friday, he threw for 114 yards and three touchdowns in a loss against Lake Dallas.
“I [was] just really proud of the way that that he was able to kind of maneuver through all the nuances of his first varsity game,” Miller said. “Then you’re trying to just figure out the lay of the land, when things go good and when things go bad. You have to have a pretty level head all the way through that. So, he did a wonderful job.”
Chisholm Trail comes into Friday's game with some momentum following its 34-23 win over Wichita Falls, which included a 109-yard performance from Shöne Mombo.
Miller knows Denton will have its work cut out for them, at least defensively, despite the Broncos' success last season against the Rangers.
“We know that they've got a couple of really good skill players and a couple of great receivers on the outside, [along with] a pretty full stable of running backs,” Miller said. “I thought we did some really good things on defense last week. We had some things that they got away from us too.
"But as far as the way that this team has developed over the last couple of weeks to a month, I really see some good things happening on the defensive side of the ball. I think we'll have a chance to showcase that on Friday night.”
