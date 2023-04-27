Heading into this week's regional track and field meets, Denton High seniors Blake Courtney and Wyatt Athey are among a plethora of local contenders looking to earn trips to state.
Courtney won the boys high jump at last week's area track meet, while Athey took second-place in both the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs.
Finishing in those slots again at regionals would be enough to reach state, where the top two finishers from each region plus a wild card in every event will soon find themselves. Their fates will be decided on Friday and Saturday at the 5A Region I track and field meet, which is set to be held at PlainsCapital Park and Lowrey Field in Lubbock.
Qualifying for state is certainly a challenge given the fine margins, but one the pair have been prepared for by the adversity they have previously faced.
Mike Tidwell, Denton High's head track and field coach, complimented both athletes on their work ethic, citing it as the key reason they're in such a position. He also highlighted their energy in constantly having a smile on their faces.
Despite those shared traits, the two have taken very different paths to reach regionals.
Athey aims to break through after near misses
Running is all Athey has ever known.
He grew up in a running family, with his father co-owning a mud running company. Athey began with those races at a young age and eventually worked his way up to less muddy races on roads.
"I've ran since I was able to walk," Athey said. "I've been running 5Ks since I was like, five years old. I started training about five or six years ago, mostly in eighth grade. That's when I knew I was going to be good, because I broke five minutes in the mile.
"From then on, I've just been running."
Despite his early start in the sport, Athey actually stepped away from running at one point after becoming burnt out with it. He ultimately returned, though, feeling running was likely the only sport he could excel in at his size.
That decision has since paid dividends for Athey, who has signed to run track and cross country at the University of Texas. Before leaving for Austin, though, he has his sights set on one more goal — a trip to the state track meet.
The senior has seen his fair share of high-level success in both cross country and track.
He has qualified for the state cross country meet three times, most recently finishing fourth-place individually this past fall. Athey has also made three trips to regionals in track and field, narrowly missing out on top two finishes and an elusive trip to state on multiple occasions.
Athey has finished third at regionals multiple times, coming up just short of automatic qualification in the top two spots and missing out on having the best third-place time by mere seconds. He hopes to control his own destiny this time around.
"I've gotten third, where you can get the wildcard to go to state, but the last two years, I haven't gotten the wild card," Athey said. "I'm looking for just first or second at regionals [this year]."
Injury fueled Courtney's track and field debut
Track and field has not quite been such a lifelong pursuit for Courtney.
The senior had largely focused on basketball during his time at Denton High, carving out a key role for the Broncos' boys hoops team.
His senior season got off to a strong start, too, as he averaged 13.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game over the team's first 17 contests. That production helped Denton High get out to a strong start amid a resurgent season for the program after winning just three games the previous year.
Then Courtney tore a tendon in his ring finger, abruptly sidelining him for the remainder of his final season of high school basketball. Not only was he unable to play the sport, but Courtney also had to relearn how to write after having surgery for the injury.
His ambition to continue playing basketball at the collegiate level — Courtney currently plans to play at Columbia College in Sonora, California — led him to try track and field for the first time.
"I was just tired of doing nothing due to my injury," Courtney said. "Trying to get back in shape, really trying to get back in shape for basketball."
The sport has quickly turned into more than a means of fitness for Courtney. He narrowly earned a fourth-place finish in high jump and the final qualifying spot for area at the district meet before winning the area meet. He cleared a height there of 6'6", a six-inch improvement from his district mark.
"He almost didn't make it to area, then he goes and wins the area meet," Tidwell said. "We were just as shocked as everybody else."
It's a performance that even surprised Courtney, who said he initially just planned to jump and see what happened. Even after winning the event, what Courtney accomplished had not yet fully sunk in.
"Probably two days later, I was getting in my head," Courtney said. "Thinking, 'Dang. I could really do this. I could really go to state for this.' Now it means a lot."
Now, Courtney and Athey will each have the opportunity to earn a rare spot at state.
