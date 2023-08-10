Each of the last three seasons, Coco Brown has been the heart and soul of Denton High’s offense.
The star running back led the Broncos in both total yards and touchdowns each year since posting 854 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns as a sophomore. He capped off a standout high school career with his best showing yet last fall, tallying 1,819 yards and 23 touchdowns on his way to the all-area offensive player of the year award.
Now, Brown is off to play college football at Sam Houston State, and Denton High head coach Billy Miller has the unenviable task of reshaping the offense without him.
He has some key returners who will help in that regard, but it doesn’t make the task any less daunting.
“We said for the last two years we had to find a way to make it not run around Coco so we can give him a little relief — this year, we don’t really have a choice,” Miller said. “We have to find a way to make this a productive offense not knowing that 1’s back there toting the rock every snap.”
Denton High's 2023 Schedule
Date
Opponent
Time
Aug. 24
at Carr. Newman Smith
7 p.m.
Aug. 31
FW Chisholm Trail
7 p.m.
Sept. 8
at Everman
7 p.m.
Sept. 15
Gainesville
7 p.m.
Sept. 21
at Frisco Emerson*
7 p.m.
Sept. 29
Frisco Independence*
7 p.m.
Oct. 13
at Carr. Creekview*
7 p.m.
Oct. 20
Frisco Memorial*
7 p.m.
Oct. 27
at Argyle*
7 p.m.
Nov. 3
Lake Dallas*
7 p.m.
District 3-5A DII*
Star power
Although the Broncos head into the 2023 season without the longtime face of the program in Brown, they do have a clear star to anchor the squad in offensive lineman Hayden Gunter.
The rising senior moved between positions early in his career, including along the defensive line and at tight end, before finally finding a home at offensive tackle as a junior. That move paid dividends for Gunter, who opened eyes with his play up front and saw his recruitment take off this offseason before committing to Stanford in June.
Now, Gunter is set to play a key part in paving the way for Denton High’s revamped offense.
Team strength
Gunter is not the only key returner for a Broncos offensive line that appears poised to be one of the team’s strong suits this season.
While Gunter anchors one offensive tackle spot, senior Kevin Rodriguez returns after starting opposite him at tackle last year. Senior Tanner Oberkrom is another returning starter at center that gives the offensive front plenty of continuity to integrate newcomers at the other two spots.
That group will be crucial to Denton High’s success in transitioning its offense to the post-Brown era.
Senior quarterbacks Lawson Floyd and Jack Plunk remain in a competition to work from behind them as the squad’s signal caller. Whoever comes out with the job could certainly benefit from having an experienced unit out front buying them time.
Area of concern
The obvious area of concern for the Broncos lies in how well some younger skill players can step up to fill the void left by the loss of Brown and other experienced players.
Aside from Brown, running back Jaice McGuire departs after posting 58 carries for 278 yards and 1 touchdown as the team’s second-leading rusher. Wide receivers Joesif Williams, Ryan Crady and Tristan Strange are all gone, too, after combining for 69 catches, 985 yards and 6 scores.
Junior running back/linebacker Jacobi Gladney is one player who could step up to help fill the void. Senior LaMarques Robinson could add a more bruising dimension to the offense as well given his 6-foot-2, 205-pound frame, while sophomore running back D.J. Goodley possesses top-end speed that could result in big plays this fall.
How well those players and others slot in at the skill positions will be crucial in determining Denton High’s ceiling.
Game of the year
The Broncos came up one game short of their first playoff berth since 2016 last season, falling 31-14 to Lake Dallas in a win-or-go-home regular season finale.
That contest could certainly hold plenty of significance again this fall, both in terms of playoff implications and the continued rivalry between a pair of local foes. The teams have now played in 13 of the last 15 seasons with Lake Dallas winning 10 of those meetings, including each of the last three.
The last time Denton High made the playoffs during that ‘16 season, it beat the Falcons 42-28 to open the season. The program has beaten Lake Dallas twice since then in 2017 and 2019, but missed out on the postseason both times.
If the earlier part of the district slate goes as planned for the Broncos, a season-ending win over Lake Dallas could help propel them up the district standings and back to the promised land.
