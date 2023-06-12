Denton Broncos Stock Logo

As Denton High's football program looks to build on a resurgent season this coming fall, one of its key returners has solidified his collegiate home.

Offensive lineman Hayden Gunter announced Monday his commitment to play college football at Stanford University after completing his senior season.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0