Denton quarterback Lawson Floyd

Denton Broncos quarterback Lawson Floyd (5) scores a touchdown on a quarterback sneak against the Fort Worth Chisholm Trail Rangers at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex on Thursday night.

 Courtesy photo/Kyle BIggerstaff

An elated Denton High head coach Billy Miller stood in front of his team Thursday night in a much different headspace than the prior week.

Denton's Jacobi Gladney

Denton High's Jacobi Gladney (20) rushes for a touchdown in the Broncos’ 38-35 victory over Fort Worth Chisholm Trail on Thursday night at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.
Denton High’s Brandon Garcia

Denton High’s Brandon Garcia (33) pressures Fort Worth Chisholm Trail's quarterback as Tavarian Ray (21) blocks the pass on Thursday.

 

