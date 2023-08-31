An elated Denton High head coach Billy Miller stood in front of his team Thursday night in a much different headspace than the prior week.
After a 39-7 loss last Friday to Carrollton Newman Smith, Miller’s Broncos bounced back to take a tightly contested 38-35 win over Fort Worth Chisholm Trail on Thursday night at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex. Miller said he was pleased with his young team’s resilience.
“We responded this week and that was the whole deal,” Miller said. “All that newness is gone, everybody’s a veteran now.”
Junior linebacker and running back Jacobi Gladney starred for Denton on the night, rushing for three touchdowns. Each of the three rushing scores came within the 10-yard line for Gladney as the physical runner was able to force his way in.
“We had good practices coming in,” Gladney said of his team’s performance Friday night. “We were practicing well, then we came on well.”
The Broncos caught the early momentum on the night after an errant snap went over Chisholm Trail junior punter Roman Hernandez’ head with 3:58 remaining in the first quarter. Looking to prevent a Denton touchdown, Hernandez intentionally stepped out behind the end zone, surrendering a safety to make it a 2-0 contest.
The score remained 2-0 through the first quarter, but momentum shifted in favor of the Rangers before the half. On the Broncos’ first play of the second quarter, senior quarterback Lawson Floyd looked for his receiver on a fade down the right side, but instead found junior defensive back Terrance Dukes at the Chisholm Trail 40.
Junior quarterback Joey McGowan was able to capitalize on the turnover, finishing a 45-yard scoring drive with a 29-yard passing touchdown to junior receiver Omari Johnson.
Immediately responding, Denton High junior receiver Keshawn Diego found a gap on the ensuing kickoff return, making it to the Rangers’ 8-yard line before being pushed out. Gladney punched in his first touchdown of the night to regain the lead.
Going back and forth, both teams scored on back-to-back drives to make it a 17-14 Denton High lead. Chisholm Trail got the lead back on a 5-yard rushing touchdown by senior running back Israel Kaloso. On the following kickoff, Gonzalez kicked the ball intentionally off of a Broncos player closest to the line of scrimmage, allowing the Rangers to recover the ball at the 50.
A 50-yard drive ended with a McGowan rushing touchdown from 14 yards to give Chisholm Trail a 28-17 lead at the half. With momentum in favor of the Rangers, Miller said he reassured his team at halftime.
“I told them that, ‘God dang, guys, y'all are playing a great game of football,’” Miller said. “We did so many good things, and we got to build on that.”
Building on a solid first-half performance is just what Miller’s team did.
Denton High’s defense held strong in the first two drives of the second half, setting up a 3-yard Gladney score in its first drive of the half. A blocked field goal on the following drive then saw the Broncos start at their own 25, driving 75 yards and retaking the lead on a half-yard run by Floyd.
The third quarter ended with Denton High on a 14-0 run as the contest headed into the final quarter 31-28 in its favor.
Needing to keep momentum going in the shootout, the Broncos scored again on a 50-yard pass from Floyd to junior receiver Dontrell Blaylock. The speedy Blaylock made a move inside on a fade route, finding space and putting up an integral score in a foot race to the end zone.
“Blaylock had the huge touchdown,” Miller said. “That was a game-breaker right there.”
A physical 22-yard rushing touchdown by Kaloso with 8:33 remaining in the game brought Chisholm Trail back within three points. However, Denton High got the ball back at its own 35, and with a time-killing 8:24 drive that ended with Floyd kneeling out the game.
Heading into an away contest with Everman, the Broncos look to advance over .500 for the first time in 2023.
“We had guys step up all over the field,” Miller said. “So proud of these [guys] — I cannot say enough about it.”
