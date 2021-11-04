The entire 2021 season for Denton has been about focusing on establishing the culture and mindset to point the program in the right direction.
While a 1-9 record and missing the playoffs may not be what coach Billy Miller and his team envisioned, the approach to the finale as well as the season at-large has been solid.
“They’re really taking a great approach to this last week [against Frisco Centennial],” Miller said. “They’ve got a pretty good mindset, and they’re ready to go.”
What’s in front of Denton is not just a game against Centennial, which is 0-9 overall and 0-7 in 5-5A Division I play, but also a chance to continue to establish the identity of the team and build toward something positive next year.
The main focus Miller has been preaching to his players throughout the entire year as well as this week is “being about us.”
“This is a great week to put into perspective for us as a team as to what we are and how we’re looking to grow,” he said.
Denton enters the finale having dropped its last four games by a 235-37, including being shut out the last two games against Frisco Reedy and Frisco Wakeland.
In last year’s meeting, Denton lost to Centennial to wrap up the regular season, a performance Miller is not looking to replicate this time around.
“We know who they are and what they can do,” he said. “They’re sitting in the same situation as we are. You watch what jumps off the screen at you in watching film is that they play hard.”
Centennial has lost every game this year by double digits, being outscored by an average of 28.2 points a game. The closest result being a 10-point setback to Lake Dallas in early September.
Scheme-wise, Denton will look to focus in on Centennial running back Harry Stewart, who 711 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns along with 24 catches for 137 yards and two more touchdowns.
In the Broncos’ favor is their own offensive catalyst in running back Coco Brown. The junior has nearly doubled his rushing output from a year ago from 857 yards and five touchdowns to 1,517 yards and 10 touchdowns.
“We’re so proud of [Brown] and what he’s been able to accomplish this year,” Miller said. “I think it says a lot for our program, and our kids that are involved in what we’re doing to be able, to have somebody like him to be able to have the type of year that he’s had.
“I think it really goes to show the grit and resilience that our kids have to be able to come out and put that type of effort, basically getting him the stats that show that we have shown promise all year.”
The fortunate thing for Miller and his team is that it is relatively young with such a small graduating class. Because of what has been established on the field this year and whatever the outcome is on Friday night, the Broncos will be able to carry over a lot of that experience into the offseason and the 2022 season.