The Denton Broncos not only lost their season opener Friday — they may have lost a lot more.
Quarterback Lawson Floyd was injured in the final moments of the Broncos’ 43-42 loss to Carrollton Newman Smith and had to be carted off the field with his right leg in a cast.
Coach Billy Miller said following the game he did not have an update on Floyd’s condition. Miller noted the Broncos do have options under center.
“Fortunately we were in a position where we did come into this season with a quarterback competition, so we’ve got guys that are waiting in the wings,” Miller said. “Jack Plunk stepped in tonight and did a hell of a job in relief, even after getting hurt at the beginning of this game.”
Plunk was injured following a muffed snap on a punt in the second quarter.
“Gutsy performance by that kid. Getting hurt, coming back, having to find his pads and put his pads back on just showed a lot of guts and a lot of grit," Miller said. "I can’t say enough about the effort of that kid.”
For the Broncos, though, this was a scene too familiar to them. The program is coming off back-to-back one-win seasons and hasn’t had a winning season since 2016-17.
Miller, who is entering his fifth season as head coach, said Friday was a “huge step” for this program.
“We spent the last years trying to figure out how to win. … We’ve got a great football team. We do. We’ve got players in key positions,” he said. “We’ve got things that we can get done, and we took a big step forward in learning how to win and be a good football team.”
The first half was a back-and-forth affair, with both teams trading jabs. Denton opened the season with an impressive seven-play drive culminating in Lawson Floyd connecting with Joesif Williams for a 34-yard score and an early 7-0 lead.
Newman Smith tied the game on its next possession after Tyrin Blanson punched it in the end zone from 4 yards out.
Just over a minute later, Floyd found Williams again for a 17-yard score and a 14-7 lead.
Newman Smith, however, would take control of the first half during the Broncos’ next possession with a Demonte Greene pick-six.
Denton looked to regain control after Jaice McGuire returned the subsequent kickoff 83 yards for a score and a 21-13 lead. However, Newman Smith capitalized on a muffed punt over punter Plunk’s head. Newman Smith defenders swarmed the ball in the end zone for the score to tie the game, 21-21, to start the second quarter.
While Denton’s offense was shut out in the second frame, Newman Smith continued to roll with its effective combination of short passing plays and runs from Jaden Coulter.
And it was Coulter who gave the Trojans a 29-21 lead following a 24-yard run.
Denton’s defense stepped up in the second half, allowing just 14 points.
"Part of learning how to win is learning how to do your job. You don’t have to worry about anybody else. You’ve got to take care of your responsibilities, and that’s what we did in the second half,” Miller said.
Miller said he had one bust that cost them the game. That bust was a 63-yard score as Pierson Rougeau connected with Greene for the go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter.
Denton’s Coco Brown closed the gap to 43-42 after a 43-yard score two minutes later.
The Broncos will travel to Fort Worth Chisholm Trail next week.