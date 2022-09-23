Denton coach Billy Miller shook his head and described his team’s performance Friday in three words: “We played poorly.”
The Broncos had no answers for a high-powered Frisco Emerson offense, dropping their Class 5A-Division II District 3 opener 47-13 at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.
“We can’t leave the defense on the field that long,” Miller said. “We come out and the first play of the game got a big penalty that took us straight back, and that set the tone for the entire night.”
The Broncos’ defense forced a fumble on the opening possession and Denton’s first offensive play — a 14-yard run by Joesif Williams — was negated by an illegal procedure penalty. The offense never recovered.
Emerson, however, did and scored on its next two drives. Ishaqq Bills dashed 55 yards and after a Denton three-and-out, Nate Leal picked off Denton’s Jack Plunk inside the Broncos' 30-yard-line.
The Mavericks cashed in quickly with a Kameron Lockhart 8-yard run for the 14-0 lead.
Denton was again given an opportunity as it recovered a muffed kickoff return in the closing minutes of the first quarter. The Broncos could not capitalize and went three-and-out.
Denton amassed just 47 total offensive yards on 30 plays in the first half. The Broncos recorded their first first down at the 9:40 mark of the second quarter.
While Denton’s offense was dormant, Emerson’s rolled. Darryl Shelton connected with Kylen Evans for an 86-yard score and a 21-0 lead. Emerson added a field goal in the final minute.
Coco Brown got Denton on the board to start the third quarter with a 76-yard run, shrinking Emerson’s lead to 24-7.
Emerson responded a minute later when Shelton and Evans connected again, this time for a 53-yard touchdown and the 31-7 lead.
Shelton continued his aerial dominance later in the third, as Jayson Williams corralled a 76-yard pitch and catch for a score.
Following a Denton safety, Williams grabbed a tipped ball off Kelton Wafer and scampered into the end zone.
Brown, who eclipsed 1,000 yards on the season Friday, added a 65-yard score in the final minutes. Denton ended the night with 306 total yards on offense, 202 of them on the ground.
“We know that everything runs through Coco Brown for us, and everybody else understands that, too,” Miller said. “We’ve got to be able to spread the field. We’ve got to be able to make contested catches. We’ve got to be able to push the ball down the field."
“If we can do that we have a chance to be successful. But if we allow teams to put eight or nine guys in the box and tee off on Coco Brown, we’re going to have a tough time.”
Moving forward, Miller said it is vital the Broncos (2-3, 0-1) cut down on mental errors.
“We can’t do things in our offense and defensive games that allow us to get our heads down and not play to the whistle and not do things that we’ve got to do to ensure that we’re giving everything that we have on every single play throughout the course of the game,” he said.
Denton will continue its district schedule next week at Frisco Independence, but Miller said “nothing about our preparation should change” heading into next week.
“Our theme this entire year has been our focus and our desire to achieve excellence, and right now we’re just below that,” he said. “We’re always going to continue to try to move forward and put ourselves in the best chance to be successful.”