Denton's Eddie Haley

Denton’s Eddie Haley (11) makes a diving tackle during the Broncos’ 47-13 loss to Frisco Emerson on Friday night at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.

 Coutersy photo/Kyle Biggerstaff

Denton coach Billy Miller shook his head and described his team’s performance Friday in three words: “We played poorly.”

The Broncos had no answers for a high-powered Frisco Emerson offense, dropping their Class 5A-Division II District 3 opener 47-13 at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.

Jack Plunk

Jack Plunk (12) throws a pass for the Denton Broncos while under pressure from Frisco Emerson defenders on Friday night at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.
Coco Brown

Denton’s Coco Brown (1) breaks free for a long touchdown run in the Broncos’ 47-13 loss to Frisco Emerson at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex on Friday night.

