FORT WORTH — On a team with the likes of senior all-state hitter Taylor Thomas and senior Texas A&M Corpus Christi signee Leah Stolfus, it isn’t often that a freshman steals the show.
But on Monday night in Denton’s area round playoff game, that was exactly the case.
In just her second career postseason match, Lauren Perry finished second only to Thomas in kills, as the Lady Broncos cruised to a 25-13, 25-10, 25-15 sweep in the Class 5A Region I area round at the Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center.
“I love the big stage and [having] all eyes on me,” Perry said. “It just keeps me motivated. I play lots of club. The pressure is just a natural thing to me. When I’m in club, I notice that the pressure is there, which lets me handle it and deal with it.”
Perry buried 11 kills on the night, with at least five coming in the second set. Her offensive outburst helped Denton start the second frame on a 14-6 run before easily pulling away.
“The first time I got to see [Perry] play was back in June,” Denton coach Cassie Headrick said. “To really see her in person, and to see her walk in with Taylor, Leah and all of those guys and not miss a beat, I was like, ‘OK!’”
After exchanging the first few points of the first set, Denton eventually took command after winning a long rally fueled by a Campbell Sweeten dig that Perry finished with a kill.
Perry then served an ace to make it 17-11, and the Lady Broncos ended the first set on a 12-4 run to go up 1-0.
Denton then took the second set before Thomas led the charge in the third, burying one of her team-high 17 kills to put the Lady Broncos up 8-2.
Thomas added 13 digs, while Sweeten led the Lady Broncos in that category with 18.
Stolfus put down eight kills to go along with three blocks. Abby Folsom dished out 37 assists in the win, which moved Denton to 18-3 overall on the year.
And, after completing their sixth match in a week, the Lady Broncos will now get some much-needed rest before their date in the region quarterfinal against Wichita Falls Rider.
That game is slated for 3 p.m. Saturday at Bowie High School.
“We wanted to be clean and sharp,” Headrick said. “This is part of the process. And we know that. We’ve been there before. We just had to get through it, and they did great.
“I felt like there were moments when we I saw some snap and some quickness. That’s what we want. We’re trying to get that back and get our legs back.”