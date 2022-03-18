Denton coach John Tompkins won 192 games over nine seasons at his former post, Lake Dallas.
He reached the 200-win career mark on Wednesday against the Falcons.
Tompkins hit 201 on Friday against the same ballclub when Denton rolled to a 10-3 District 6-5A win thanks to a eight-run fourth inning and the arm of Nate Stone.
Stone had a strong five-inning outing, striking out seven hitters and yielding two runs for Denton (9-2, 2-0), which is playing its final games at the original Cotton Nix Field before making the move to an upgraded facility.
Tomkins deflected the credit to his players for reaching his coaching milestone.
“It's a combination of a lot of great players,” Tompkins said. “And great buy-in from my players to the culture that was created to get there. “Things are kind of ironic to get it against a program that I was at for nine years. But it took a lot of buy in from a players get it. I’m very fortunate there.”
Stone, who has powered through his share of setbacks, is a part of that culture.
“The past three years I haven't been able to pitch a lot and that's the thing I love to do,” Stone said “I've had three separate injuries. So, any opportunity I get to pitch I cherish it.”
Those injuries have helped Stone recalibrate his appreciation for the game and his teammates.
“It's pretty tough,” Stone said. “But you just got to stay behind it. I have to stick to my routine, and I have a lot of physical therapy I do, and it just kind of keeps you grounded. Just stay committed to the program and trust it.”
The Broncos got on the board in the second inning Friday thanks to a single from Ryan Cooper that brought in Stone and Zach Dowdy to make it 2-0. But Lake Dallas (3-9, 0-2) fired back right back in the top of the third with two outs on an RBI single from Cash Conner before a Denton error allowed the tying run to score.
Stone quickly found himself reeling after two efficient innings before retiring the side.
“Nate has been great all year,” Tompkins said. “His three outings have been just like tonight. Even the scrimmages he is throwing strikes and pounding the zone. He mixes speeds, competes, and is very composed and doesn't show much emotion. But he just he does his thing.”
Denton busted the game open in the fourth inning that started with a Joseph Dominguez with a two-run single and was highlighted by a three-run double by Baylor Battles and two-run single from Dowdy.
And while the Broncos have jumped out to a quick 2-0 district record, the likes of Grapevine and Birdville loom as the schedule wears on.
“My biggest thing is to be playing our best baseball when it matters the most,” Tompkins said. “So that's what our goal is; to continue to get better and learn the system, and just grow to get hot at the right time.”