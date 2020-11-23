Led by sophomore Wyatt Athey’s seventh-place finish, the Denton boys cross country team finished third on Monday at the UIL state cross country meet at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock. The Broncos were competing at state for what Mike Tidwell believes is a first for the school.
The Broncos finished with a team score of 131, just 27 points behind second-place Boerne Champion. Grapevine won with 61.
Athey finished with a time of 15 minutes, 27.14 seconds. Junior Drew McLaughlin finished 11th overall with a time of 15:43.16 and Matthew Norton came in 26th overall with a blistering time of 16:07.90. Denton had five runners finish in the Top 45.
The Broncos were coming off a second-place finish at the Class 5A Region I meet.
The top time of the day went to Grapevine’s Walker St. John. The junior finished first overall with a time of 14:42.20.