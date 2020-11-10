Coming into this season, Denton boys cross country coach Mike Tidwell knew his team had all the pieces to be special.
The Broncos had talent, drive and work ethic — all ingredients for success.
And on Monday, Denton put it all together to accomplish what Tidwell believes is a first for the school.
Led by sophomore Wyatt Athey’s fourth-place finish, the Broncos finished second at the Class 5A Region I meet at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock, advancing to the state championships.
“It’s kind of funny,” Tidwell admitted. “I knew we were going to do this. Just the excitement of all of them working so hard. When track got shut down [this past spring], everyone was like, ‘It’s time to get going for cross country.’”
That determination paid off in spades for Denton at the regional meet, as the Broncos had four runners finish in the top 20.
“We knew it was our year,” Tidwell said. “The kids got after it. The kids toed the company line.”
Jorge Sanchez turned in a 17:28.30 to finish 20th. Matthew Norton clocked a 17:26.40 for 18th. Drew McLaughlin crossed the finish line in 17:03.60 for 11th.
Denton also had Carlos Woods finish 34th in 18:06.30 and Jake Meyering clock an 18:36.60 for 55th. Ryan Kennedy rounded out the Broncos’ runners, turning in a 19:57.60 for 101st.
And while it took a total team effort to get the Broncos to state, it was Athey who stole the show with his blistering time of 16:28.40 for fourth. He finished .40 seconds behind the third-place finisher from Grapevine.
“[Athey] ran such a good, calculated race,” Tidwell said. “He just started picking people off. He ran an awesome, smart race for such a young man.”
Denton will now compete in the state championships on Monday, Nov. 23, at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock. The 5A boys race will begin at 3:15 p.m.
“I’ve been coaching 26 years,” Tidwell said. “And I was like, ‘Yeah, it’s our time. I felt good about everything. It’s just been one of those processes. I knew where we were going to be at. We were going to shoot for the podium. I told the kids to feel loose and go run.”